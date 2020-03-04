SRVUSD announces Teachers of the Year for 2020

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District has selected Sarah Clancy of Live Oak Elementary in San Ramon and Courtney Konopacky of Stone Valley Middle School in Alamo as its two Teachers of the Year for 2020, recognizing the duo for their exemplary efforts in education.

Recognized during the SRVUSD Board of Education's regular meeting on Tuesday, each year the district selects one elementary and one secondary teacher who best exemplify the values and goals of the district.

Both recipients will now have the opportunity to represent the San Ramon Valley during the Contra Costa County Teacher of the Year program, which will in turn nominate an educator to compete in the state competition.

“Sarah and Courtney are prime examples of the excellent teaching that takes place in the schools of the San Ramon Valley Unified School District. Both are very committed to providing positive, creative learning environments where students of all abilities can realize success,” SRVUSD Superintendent Rick Schmitt said. “They are educational leaders on their campuses and have earned the respect of staff, students and administration. We are proud to honor these educators and their outstanding work.”

A fifth grade teacher for the past seven years, Clancy has taught at Live Oak for the past decade where district officials say she has been a staff leader in mental health, leading mindfulness activities during staff meetings.

“I am so honored to accept this award on behalf of SRVUSD. In a district with so many phenomenal teachers, I cannot even begin to express how grateful I feel," Clancy said.

"In fact, a significant amount of my growth and development throughout my career I credit to the collaborative relationships I have formed with my amazing colleagues at my school site and the wonderful teachers I have been able to work with around the district. One of the best and most rewarding parts of teaching is the relationships," she added. "I truly value the connections I create with my students year after year and having a positive impact on their future."

An active participant in the Multi Tiered Systems of Support work at Live Oak, Clancy has been known to regularly keep her classroom door open to assist teachers from Live Oak and other sites.

She is also a member of the school CARE Leadership team, where she focuses on improving the mental and emotional health of the community by emphasizing the importance of social emotional learning to Live Oak families.

“Sarah Clancy is well-loved and well-respected by members of the Live Oak community. On her campus, she is viewed as an instructional leader who goes above and beyond to develop curriculum that is creative and challenging for learners at every level. She welcomes and embraces a diverse group of students and learning styles in her classroom and strives to meet the needs of each individual student,” district officials said in a statement.

An eighth grade core teacher at Stone Valley, district officials say Konopacky has created a reputation for combining her passion for teaching with quick-witted humor while also ensuring that learning is relevant for her students.

“I feel very humbled to be awarded secondary teacher of the year by my district. I truly love both what I do and where I do it. My school, Stone Valley Middle School, is a remarkable place with supportive colleagues and an environment where teachers are always seeking to refine and improve their practices. I feel like I owe a lot to some of my mentors who have always pushed me to be my best,” she told DanvilleSanRamon.com.

A leader on campus, according to the district she has had a positive impact on big initiatives that are being employed by the school and has provided a strong voice in supporting the development of standards-based grading work.

Also known as a district-wide leader, officials have said that she has impacted other teachers in the development of progressive and innovative curriculum in the field of social studies.

“Courtney Konopacky has been described as, ‘nothing short of amazing.’ She is well- loved by everyone on campus. Students know that she genuinely cares about them. She has high expectations, but is masterful at guiding student conversations to promote critical thinking, learning and growth so that students are successful,” district officials said.

“Courtney teaches with passion and compassion and is always striving to learn new ways to have a positive impact on students' lives. Her impact creates a ripple effect that is woven through almost everything that her school does to support students, staff and the community,” they added.

Last year’s SRVUSD Teachers of the Year were Dougherty Valley High School’s Athena Agustin and Quail Run Elementary School’s Nusheen Saadat. Neither teachers were selected to advance to the State Teacher of the Year program.