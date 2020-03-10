 Contra Costa County issues emergency proclamation in response to coronavirus | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 10, 2020, 3:35 pm

Contra Costa County issues emergency proclamation in response to coronavirus

County officials urge groups to cancel community events of 50 people or more

by Ryan J. Degan

In order to address the potential spread of the novel coronavirus, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors unanimously issued a proclamation of a state of emergency and have advised residents to cancel community gatherings consisting of 50 or more people.

The proclamation states that “this Board requests the Governor of the State of California to proclaim the County of Contra Costa to be in a state of emergency,” due to the conditions reaching such a magnitude that they are likely to be beyond the control of the services provided by the county, and will require the combined forces of regional agencies and resources to combat.

“The new coronavirus or COVID-19 presents our community with a challenge. While I urge you to be prepared, it is certainly not a time to panic. Following our health officials’ guidelines will help prevent the spread of disease. The County and Contra Costa Health Services will continue to offer guidance and resources. Meanwhile, there is much each and everyone one of us can do to keep our families and communities well. It will take all of us working together.” Board Chair Candace Andersen said in a statement.

County officials say that not only will the emergency proclamation allow for future reimbursement by the state and federal governments, but will also enable Contra Costa Health Services to mobilize county resources, accelerate emergency planning, streamline staffing and more efficiently coordinate agencies across the county.

Plus, the proclamation will help raise awareness about how residents can prepare in the event that COVID-19 begins to spread in the community, officials said.

Contra Costa County officially has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, of those, four were known to have had contact with people who previously tested positive, while six had no recent history of travel outside the U.S. or known contact with a confirmed case.

To help stem the potential spread of the coronavirus, Health Services has issued new public guidelines for community members to follow.

County officials have officially recommended that over the next two weeks groups should cancel or postpone large gatherings such as concerts, sporting events, celebrations, conventions, religious services and community events where 50 or more people are within arm’s length of each other.

Further adding that residents who are in groups that are particularly susceptible to COVID-19 -- such as residents aged 50 years or older and those with preexisting medical issues -- should take particular effort to avoid large gatherings of people and should consider telecommuting to work if possible.

For the general public, residents are advised to do the following:

* Bump elbows or bow instead of shaking hands.

* Avoid touching face, eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

* Cover coughs or sneezes with disposable tissue or the crook of an elbow

* Use a barrier, such as a paper towel or tissue, to touch commonly touched surfaces, such as door handles and elevator buttons.

* Regularly clean frequently touched surfaces.

* Get vaccinated for the flu.

*Avoid non-essential trips to emergency rooms, hospitals, nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

* Residents who are feeling ill should call their health care provider before visiting. phone consultation may be adequate.

Business leaders are also recommended to consider maximizing flexibility in sick leave benefits, not requiring a doctor’s note, offering telecommuting options for appropriate employees, suspending non-essential employee travel and to consider staggering start and end times to reduce large numbers of people coming together at the same time.

Prior to the county's recommendations, several groups have proactively canceled community events out of concerns over the coronavirus spreading. Already the city of Dublin has canceled its annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration and City Center Bishop Ranch officials doing the same for its annual Holi Festival.

"In an abundance of caution, we’ve decided to cancel this year’s Holi Celebration at Bishop Ranch on Friday, March 27th. We will be bringing back this lively, colorful and fun event next year," said officials with Sunset Development Company, the owner of City Center Bishop Ranch.

Recognizing the potential severity of COVID-19, the Contra Costa County Superior Court issued its own advice and on Tuesday released a statement informing parties, attorneys and jurors that if they are experiencing coughing, fever, or shortness of breath, to not come to court.

Individuals who have received a summons for jury duty may reschedule their service either online at www.cc-courts.org or by calling 608-1000 to speak to the court’s jury services department.

Parties and attorneys will need to contact the individual departments handling their matters for rescheduling.

In the San Ramon Valley Unified School District officials have been issuing their own communications with residents to keep them apprised of the situation, and while they are taking precautions of their own, have stated they plan to keep schools open unless recommended to do otherwise by Contra Costa Health Services.

Extra- and co-curricular activities in the SRVUSD are also scheduled to proceed as scheduled, however the district recommends members of at risk groups consider remaining away from public gatherings.

"This unique situation requires flexibility. We thank you for reading our communications, which we will be sending regularly as the situation evolves," SRVUSD spokesperson Christopher George said in an email to residents.

District officials added that students and residents should remain respectful of one another and refrain from bullying one another over perceptions associated with COVID-19.

“As always, in an effort to prevent bullying and discrimination, we remind you to remain respectful of one another and refrain from speculation about who may or may not pose a risk,” district officials said.

“Additionally, we want to take a moment to acknowledge our dedicated staff members who work hard to keep our schools and students safe during this time. Crises like this require the ability to change and evolve in a fluid situation when multiple agencies are making recommendations. We are proud of our staff members’ commitment and flexibility to provide what is best for our students,” they added.

Residents can receive the most up-to-date information on the status of the novel coronavirus in Contra Costa County online at www.cchealth.org/coronavirus.

Comments

Posted by Nick
a resident of San Ramon
on Mar 10, 2020 at 5:22 pm

This is getting beyond ridiculous. Most everywhere I go has more than 50 people. Should I just stay in my house for the rest of my life?

Posted by Member
a resident of San Ramon
on Mar 10, 2020 at 7:54 pm

School is way more than 50 people. For example, the PE class, it is usually a combination of two regular classes (>24 students each class), well beyond 50 students. Highly recommend to close schools in our county.

Posted by Vicky
a resident of Danville
on Mar 10, 2020 at 9:30 pm

Totally agree with the above comment. Schools are a huge risk.. better to close schools to protect our children. We have already seen elementary school students diagnosed in other states, although CDC says that children are not susceptible to coronavirus..but who knows? This is a new virus and no one really understands it. We have to think a few steps ahead, instead of taking actions until child diagnosed.

Posted by concerned parents
a resident of Danville
on Mar 10, 2020 at 9:50 pm

Change.org/SaveSanRamonKidsFromVirus

The petition to close the schools has exceeded 10K. Hope relevant departments can hear everyone's voice and take corresponding actions.

Posted by Community Member
a resident of Monte Vista High School
on Mar 10, 2020 at 11:07 pm

According to a doctor specializing in pandemic/epidemic history, the most effective non pharmaceutical intervention is EARLY school closure, which historically saved thousands of lives in the communities that did that. (NY Times last weekend). I do not think we should panic. However, even if kids are for the most part, unharmed, they can spread the disease throughout the community because they are more likely to have no or mild symptoms while contagious. Because they are in close quarters, more of them are likely to be infected. I have children in high school, and it would be tough for them to lose time, especially if their district did not have any workarounds. But, I would not be surprised if we don't see school closures at least until we either understand the virus better and assess less risk, or until we can mitigate risk by reducing severity with newly developed therapeutics. Finally, as a mother, until we know more, I of course want to protect my children. For example, even if they have a mild version, do we know with certainty that it does not remain dormant to raise its ugly head in the future? With reports of roughly 15% of Wuhan patients relapsing after hospital release and two negative tests, often to the serious form of the disease, we need to understand if this occurred because the virus is bi-phasal like SARS, remains dormant, re-infected the patients, etc. first. In other words, do we really know the long-term effects post infection of our children? But, to avoid being called an alarmist, I do find it interesting that the SF Bay Area, as the gateway to Asia from a business perspective and with all of our propensities to travel, etc., has not had a sudden, dramatic increase in viral pneumonia. I think that's positive at least. For now, practicing social distancing and preventative hygiene are prudent. I will also keep all of us in my prayers.

Posted by Parents
a resident of San Ramon
on Mar 10, 2020 at 11:31 pm

Six out of ten cases in Contra Costa County had no known travel history outside of the U.S. or contact with another known positive coronavirus case, meaning that the virus had been spread through community contact...

Bishop Ranch Larger Companies have confirmed cases and employees are self quarantining and urged to work from home. It's spreading in San Ramon.

Why hasn't SRVUSD done anything to protect children.

[removed pending verification] HIPPA laws protect them, and others exposed to COVID-19, however shouldn't we proactively protect children and family members from community spread??? Multiple parents have brought this to the school districts attention and they refuse to do anything.

Santa Clara County has the highest cases, most people that work in the Santa Clara area are telecommuting but some jobs do not allow that (medical, nurses, firefighting, law enforcement, TSA officers) and have a higher risk rate of spreading COVID-19 to others because they have to deal with infected people daily. TSA officers at San Jose airport have been tested positive for COVID-19. Shouldn't we be allowed to be proactive to protect our community from people who have high risk jobs? To prevent bullying, fear and community spread SRVUSD should cancel schools, deep clean and take a more proactive approach since the schools have overcrowding, and parents with high risk jobs.

Sign the petition, call SRVUSD, call the local news, and keep posting to create awareness. Neil Armstrong Elementary is not taking a proactive approach to keep the children, and families safe.

Change.org/SaveSanRamonKidsFromVirus

Posted by Parent
a resident of San Ramon
on Mar 11, 2020 at 12:45 am

While I would love for my elementary school kids to be safe at home rather than at the germ factories schools are, it's not that easy. I know several other families in the same situation....who's going to watch our kids during the day when the parents normally work? Unfortunately my wife and I both have jobs where we have to be present and cannot telecommute. We also both do not get paid if we don't work, no paid time off or sick leave, how would we pay bills, buy food etc with no money. And no other family members close by to watch our kids. We need to survive financially too, crap position to be in. Good luck everyone, stay safe

Posted by Hb
a resident of Walnut Creek
on Mar 11, 2020 at 3:02 am

Close schools in contra costa as well! We don’t know how bad it is because we can’t even get tested easily!

Posted by Parent
a resident of San Ramon
on Mar 11, 2020 at 3:07 am

To the above person who commented that they don't have the flexibility to work from home:

Schools are not meant to be "day care" for your children. Assumption is the firefighter and ER nurse from Kaiser Santa Clara have issues with day care because their son is still in school. He potentially could be exposing teachers, other students, and those students will expose their families.

Containment should be on our mind to mitigate community spread.

The school that you referred as a "germ factory" is your daycare. We went from 500 cases in the USA to over 1000 in 24 hours. If you feel sick, stay home, it's straight forward. The case in New Jersey is of a 32 year old male with no underlying issues. There are too many unknown factors when it comes to COVID-19.


Posted by Brentwood guy
a resident of another community
on Mar 11, 2020 at 7:32 am

I think all the comments above are very good reasons to close all schools .. who are the idiots making these decisions have any one ever heard of proactive? Yes are kids are at risk and how about the parents we get sick and we go in hospital who takes care of work and kids duh this is no brainer who cares about money schools when people die .. and as for missing work who care when your deathly ill or possibly dead I would rather be broke ffor a month . That’s just my thought hopefully everyone wakes up this epidemic is very close to breaking out like 1918 influenza which in history killed 20-50 million people we have the knowledge and resources now and no cure kinda scary this crap is not normal sickness .. I hope people don’t over look that this in not cold it’s real and it’s here the I think this is a lot more than the government has told us they just don’t want to go in chaos.. Think about this it’s could be germ warfare who knows maybe they were toying around with something in another’s county how about why does over 20 people in parliament / government in Iran that’s wierd right hmm

Posted by DC
a resident of Danville
on Mar 11, 2020 at 8:39 am

SRVSD knows best. What better night than last night to hold a large band recital involving several schools and tons of parents packed into the large gym at SRVHS.

Posted by Random Resident
a resident of Danville
on Mar 11, 2020 at 9:12 am

"Flatten the Curve" explains why the numbers game is so important, (to avoid overwhelming the healthcare system), and how to play it, for example setting up an entry protocol to your home that isolates possible incoming contamination routes, and preparing a hot zone (isolation room/area) in case someone gets sick.
www.flattenthecurve.com/

Posted by Worried parent
a resident of San Ramon
on Mar 11, 2020 at 9:45 am

SRVUSD isn't taking Coronavirus seriously. County doesn't want large gatherings but last night the high school hosted a large event. Our area has high community spread incidents. It's circulating in our community. I called Neil Armstrong and was told it's like the "flu" and people will recover from it[removed pending verification] ! Maybe because of their union drama they have going on they don't want to close school. They should protect kids and follow county recommendations .

Posted by Mark
a resident of Danville
on Mar 11, 2020 at 12:04 pm

SRVUSD allowed teachers with 5-10 year old children to be on campus with out power, lights, heat and no working fire alarms so there is no limit to the stupidity that is present in this administration. Not a single school board member has a student attending school in the district.

Posted by Neil Armstrong Parents
a resident of San Ramon
on Mar 11, 2020 at 12:28 pm

Nurses in the Bay Area are protesting that hospitals are not protecting them . [removed pending verification] Parents have been concerned for several days . There's a petition with over 10k signatures. the school district is not doing anything.


Web Link

Posted by Parent FF RN
a resident of Danville
on Mar 11, 2020 at 7:35 pm

To all those speculating and bashing the Firefighter and ER nurse you should be ashamed! These people spend their working lives only to SERVE those who are sick and help them! They constantly put their own and their families health at risk to treat YOU, the general public and community! I am in the same position, ER nurse and Firefighter husband. We don’t have a choice and we will step up and care for whoever needs it. But the same goes for any of our first responders and public servants(police, EMT, paramedics, etc). . We don’t have options to “work from home” or not go to work!! Our work is to HELP all those who need us. And that includes the COVID-19 patients. It’s scary, but so was Ebola. Much scarier actually! This virus will continue to spread. The schools should close as necessary to prevent spread of course, but it IS going to continue to spread. The flu has brought on 10,000+ deaths just this season. Where were you all with your hand sanitizer then?! Just for perspective. Keep washing those hands people. And save the TP on the shelves for the families with 6 kids and REAL NEED. (I don’t have 6 kids). It’s called caring for your community. Be smart and be ready. And BE KIND to your fellow community members. If someone you know falls ill, send them love and prayers instead of hurtful comments or speculating. Think of how much it’s sucks to be them!

And support your local firefighters, nurses, doctors, police, paramedics, pharmacists, etc. they are all still doing what they do and doing their best to decrease spread of this awful virus and spending every day worrying about their own exposure/bringing it home to their families!

Posted by Neil Armstrong Parents
a resident of San Ramon
on Mar 11, 2020 at 10:21 pm

To the above person (FF RN Parent)

Alameda county fire department already has confirmed that a firefighter was tested positive. Kaiser Nurses are protesting they don't have enough protective measures.
As a RN, you should know there is no cure for COVID-19. it's more lethal than the flu. Every parent concerned citizen , despite chosen job, has the right to express concern. Please do NOT forget our tax dollars, and private health insurance premiums pay YOU to do a job. You're not "helping" anyone for FREE and the community does not get FREE services from the Fire or Police. We all pay taxes. Emergency responders have a higher chance of exposing it to their children. Help us mitigate community spread since Certain jobs have a higher risk . It's called being proactive. People with high risk jobs should be more sensitive to how the community feels and they should be proactive in helping mitigate community spread.

Also, there is no speculation about their careers and where they work. No one is bashing them . If you read the comments , all of us want the schools to shut down to help stop community spread . Schools are not day care . If a parent can't work from home , they should find day care and not expose others. We all have the right to our freedom of speech . All of us are citizens trying to be proactive. Kaiser nurses are protesting they don't have enough protective supplies and fire fighters are being confirmed to have coronavirus. Any citizen would be concerned. Our concerns should not be considered "bashing"



Posted by Response to Parent RN FF
a resident of Danville
on Mar 12, 2020 at 4:15 am

Dear Parent FF RN,

The complete clinical picture with regard to COVID-19 is not fully known. Healthcare workers caring for patients with COVID-19 are at elevated risk of exposure. Citizens have the right to be concerned. Healthcare workers should take extra precautionary actions to prevent community spread, especially Healthcare workers in Santa Clara county.
Tax dollars pay for all services our emergency responders provide. Furthermore, citizen's pay health care premiums and income taxes that fund Obamacare. Firefighters and Registered Nurses do not provide free medical services to any patients, they get compensated lucratively from tax payers and insurance carriers. Citizens pay for the overtime that's accrued, too. Understandably, everyone on this forum is concerned, however, none of us are getting free medical care from "FF's" or "RN's".
Rudy Gobert, NBA basketball player, got the disease in less than 48 hours after making a mockery out of it and touching several microphones which ultimately caused the NBA to cancel the rest of the season last night. Making fun of citizen's that are proactively stocking up on toilet paper or trying to prepare seems inappropriate. It looks like your fellow "RN's" have their own concerns hence the protest Kaiser "RN's" held yesterday. "RN's" and "FF's" should be kind, and empathetic to the concerns of citizen. Schools should be shut done.

Posted by Nick
a resident of San Ramon
on Mar 12, 2020 at 8:00 am

Until they cancel every workforce, (especially with those over 50 people) and every classroom (both would be ridiculous) this is overkill. You can cancel every event, and people are still going to mingle at work, church, family, friends, restaurants, grocery stores, etc. Cancelling these events just gives people the opportunity to go elsewhere, where they could easily spread or catch the virus. Quit panicking, and just live.

