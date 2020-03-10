Coroner IDs man killed in big-rig crash on freeway near Danville

A man killed in a big-rig crash Saturday morning on Interstate 680 near Danville has been identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office as 64-year-old Brentwood resident Anthony Wilson.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday on southbound I-680 just south of Stone Valley Road.

Wilson was driving a Freightliner big-rig and came upon a non-injury crash in his lane of the highway. He veered left to try to avoid the crash and struck the center divider, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He apparently was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected onto the roadway as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP officials had originally said the driver killed was an Oakland resident, prior to confirmation from the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office.

No other drivers were injured as a result of the crash. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at 925-646-4980.