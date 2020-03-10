 Coroner IDs man killed in big-rig crash on freeway near Danville | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 10, 2020, 1:25 pm

Coroner IDs man killed in big-rig crash on freeway near Danville

Driver was Anthony Wilson, 64, of Brentwood

A man killed in a big-rig crash Saturday morning on Interstate 680 near Danville has been identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office as 64-year-old Brentwood resident Anthony Wilson.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday on southbound I-680 just south of Stone Valley Road.

Wilson was driving a Freightliner big-rig and came upon a non-injury crash in his lane of the highway. He veered left to try to avoid the crash and struck the center divider, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He apparently was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected onto the roadway as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP officials had originally said the driver killed was an Oakland resident, prior to confirmation from the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office.

No other drivers were injured as a result of the crash. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at 925-646-4980.

— Bay City News Service

Local Journalism.
What is it worth to you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

Supporting your Beloved Partner in Corona Virus Times
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 2,598 views

Coronavirus shakes up Bay Area events
By Tim Hunt | 2 comments | 1,165 views

Not every ostrich …
By Tom Cushing | 13 comments | 554 views

Finishing Strong: Colleges Can Revoke Admission Offers
By Elizabeth LaScala | 0 comments | 498 views

View all local blogs
 