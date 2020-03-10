SRVUSD, teachers union reach tentative agreement to end tense negotiations

After months of tough negotiations, the San Ramon Valley Unified School District and its largest employee union, the San Ramon Valley Education Association, reached a tentative agreement early Tuesday morning.

While final details of the agreement have yet to be released, district officials say that the comprehensive agreement resolves all items in contract negotiations.

“The San Ramon Valley Unified School District (SRVUSD) and the San Ramon Valley Education Association (SRVEA) are pleased to announce that after negotiations lasting all day and through the night on March 9, 2020, they have reached a comprehensive tentative agreement that resolves all items in their contract negotiations. This agreement will establish a new collective bargaining agreement between the SRVUSD and SRVEA for the period of July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2022. Details will follow,” the two groups said in a joint statement.

Editor's note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.