Canceled / postponed public events

Following is a list of canceled or postponed public events in the Tri-Valley, including rescheduling dates if applicable.

Pleasanton

March 14-April 17: City of Pleasanton closed all non-essential city facilities and canceled city meetings including the previously scheduled March 14 meeting of the City Council

March 12-29: All public events or district programs (with 50+ attendees) at East Bay Regional Park District facilities. But all EBRPD parks, trails and open spaces, including Shadow Cliffs, remain open to the public.

March 12-TBD: All events and activities at Stoneridge Creek community - Canceled

March 13: Sandra J. Wing Ragin' Cajun - Postponed

March 14: Pleasanton Farmers Market - Canceled

March 14: Pleasanton Downtown Brew Crawl - Canceled

March 14-TBD: Sunflower Hill Garden - Closed

March 18: 'The Pleasanton Ones' exhibit at Museum on Main - Exhibit to open, but opening reception Canceled.

March 21: Museum on Main Community Family Day - Postponed

March 23: Chamber's Community Services Awards - Postponed

March 24: Ed Kinney Series 'An Afternoon/Evening with Lady Bird Johnson' - Canceled

March 26: Hope Hospice 40th Anniversary Celebration (Castlewood CC) - Postponed to Oct. 15

March 27-29: Friends of Pleasanton Library Book Sale - Canceled

March 28-29: Goodguys All-American Get-Together - Canceled

April 8: Pleasanton Chamber Mixer - Canceled

April 18: Bras for the Cause - Postponed to fall

Livermore

March 12-31: Bankhead Theater, Bothwell Arts Center events*** - Canceled

March 13-31: All Livermore Area Recreation and Park District programs and events are Canceled (plus LARPD buildings closed)

March 14-15: Livermore Valley Opera performances - Canceled

March 15: Valley Concert Chorale's "Celebrate the Night" - Canceled

March 18: Livermore Chamber Business After Hours - Canceled

March 21-22: Barrel Tasting Weekend - Canceled

Dublin

March 13-April 3: All upcoming events and recreation programs at city venues canceled. Regular Dublin City Council meeting on March 17 scheduled to go on with attendance restrictions.

March 14-15: Dublin St. Patrick's Day Celebration - Canceled

March 21: U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell's Emergency Preparedness Fair - Canceled

March 28-29: Friends of Dublin Library book sale - Canceled

April 1: State of the City Address - Postponed to June 18

Danville

March 14-31: Danville Farmers Market - Canceled

March 12-31: All Contra Costa County Library programs and events, including in Danville and San Ramon, are Canceled. (Libraries to remain open for regular hours)

March 16-31: All Contra Costa County Superior Court courthouses - Closed

March 12-TBD: All Danville Senior Center classes Canceled but center remains open.

March 14: "Color Play II" exhibit Opening Reception - Canceled (Exhibit will still run at VTAG)

March 15: Danville Community Band - Canceled

March 18: Congressman Mark DeSaulnier Town Hall - Postponed

March 19: A Night in Greece concert - Postponed to May 8

May 3: Devil Mountain Run - Canceled

San Ramon

March 13-April 30: All events at city venues with 50+ people expected, including at senior centers and theaters, are canceled. Senior Center to remain open, including for meal pickup. Only City Council and council subcommittee meetings (with essential business) will be held; no other commission or committee.

March 13-31: All San Ramon library programs - Canceled

March 13: San Ramon Community Chorus - Canceled

March 14: Party in the Park Camp Fair - Postponed

March 15: Underwater Bubble Show - Postponed

March 19: Community Forum on Gun Safety - Postponed

March 19: San Ramon Chamber of Commerce Business Expo - Postponed

March 27: Bill Clarkson's Mayors Breakfast - Canceled

March 27: Holi Festival at City Center Bishop Ranch - Canceled

April 25: Tea Times with Shepherd's Gate (at Canyon Creek Presbyterian Church) - Postponed to June 27

Editor's note: Refunds are being offered for prepaid tickets to the canceled events, though organizers that are nonprofits ask residents to consider forgoing the refund to consider the purchase as a donation. Contact the individual organizer or ticket provider for more information.

*** Full list of Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center events canceled

March 12 – Rae Dorough Speaker Series: John Arquilla

March 13 – Life in the Fast Lane: A Tribute to the Eagles

March 14/15 – Livermore Valley Opera: A Florentine Tragedy and Gianni Schicchi

March 18 – Classic Films: Fiddler on the Roof

March 19 – Mummenschanz

March 20 – Second City: Laughing for all the Wrong Reasons

March 21 – Art Reception with The East Bay Jazz Combo

March 21 – Del Valle Fine Arts: Mark Anderson

March 22 – Pacific Chamber Orchestra: The Passionate

March 22 – East Bay Jazz Concert (Bothwell)

March 24 – Great Art on Screen: Frida Viva la Vida

March 26 – NT Live Film: The Audience

March 27 – The Tap Pack

March 27 – Jessica Fichot (Bothwell)

March 28 – Supergroup SF:Harmony & Healing Benefit

March 29 – Joan Osborne & The Weepies