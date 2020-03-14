Contra Costa health officials prohibit gatherings of more than 100 people due to coronavirus

Gatherings of more than 100 people will be prohibited through March 31 in Contra Costa County, where health officials said Saturday they expect to see more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of Saturday, 29 cases had been confirmed in the county, the second most in the Bay Area, said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, interim health officer for Contra Costa Health Services, at an afternoon press conference.

Santa Clara County has reported the largest number of confirmed cases in the region at 91, and two people have died there. A ban on gatherings of more than 100 takes effect in Santa Clara County starting Monday.

San Francisco officials on Friday announced a prohibition on gatherings of more than 100.

Health officials hope to slow the spread of the virus and maintain the capacity of health care facilities to care for those who become ill.

"Really the goal is to have people be in spaces where they can stay at least six feet apart," Tzvieli said.

"The tightness of the quarters really is what makes the difference."

The Contra Costa County ban on gatherings of more than 100 goes into effect Sunday.