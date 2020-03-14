 Contra Costa health officials prohibit gatherings of more than 100 people due to coronavirus | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Updated: Sun, Mar 15, 2020, 1:44 pm
Uploaded: Sat, Mar 14, 2020, 6:21 pm

Contra Costa health officials prohibit gatherings of more than 100 people due to coronavirus

County reports 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 2nd-most in Bay Area

Gatherings of more than 100 people will be prohibited through March 31 in Contra Costa County, where health officials said Saturday they expect to see more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of Saturday, 29 cases had been confirmed in the county, the second most in the Bay Area, said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, interim health officer for Contra Costa Health Services, at an afternoon press conference.

Santa Clara County has reported the largest number of confirmed cases in the region at 91, and two people have died there. A ban on gatherings of more than 100 takes effect in Santa Clara County starting Monday.

San Francisco officials on Friday announced a prohibition on gatherings of more than 100.

Health officials hope to slow the spread of the virus and maintain the capacity of health care facilities to care for those who become ill.

"Really the goal is to have people be in spaces where they can stay at least six feet apart," Tzvieli said.

"The tightness of the quarters really is what makes the difference."

The Contra Costa County ban on gatherings of more than 100 goes into effect Sunday.

— Bay City News Service

Democracy.
What is it worth to you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

Supporting your Beloved Partner in Corona Virus Times
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 2,598 views

Coronavirus shakes up Bay Area events
By Tim Hunt | 2 comments | 1,165 views

Not every ostrich …
By Tom Cushing | 13 comments | 554 views

Finishing Strong: Colleges Can Revoke Admission Offers
By Elizabeth LaScala | 0 comments | 498 views

View all local blogs
 