Updated: Mon, Mar 16, 2020, 8:13 pm
Uploaded: Mon, Mar 16, 2020, 11:24 am

Danville council to receive address from town manager during meeting Tuesday

As part of social distancing, attendance at regular meeting limited to 40 people

by Ryan J. Degan

With stores and bars closing down due to the ongoing novel coronavirus, there are still issues of local governance that need to be addressed and the Danville Town Council is set to meet and discuss those issues during its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday -- with some social distancing policies enacted for safety.

The meeting was still scheduled to be held on Tuesday, even in light of Contra Costa County health officials' shelter-in-place order issued Monday afternoon, according to town officials.

Originally scheduling the meeting to cover a variety of topics, town officials have canceled all scheduled discussions with the exception of specific consent agenda items and a communication from Town Manager Joe Calabrigo.

Council members will also provide comments toward the end of the meeting.

Due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the town will be enacting policies that enforce social distancing at the meeting and will only be allowing 40 members of the public to attend the meeting. Additionally, seating will be spread out to allow for space between the seats and the scout group who typically leads the Pledge of Allegiance will be rescheduled to a later date.

Residents who are ill, identify as being at higher risk -- such as seniors and those with preexisting medical conditions -- or are unable to enter the meeting due to the 40-person quota, can watch the meeting live online at www.danville.ca.gov/agendas -- a recording will also be posted on the town’s website after the meeting.

Comments and questions can be submitted to the council online by emailing the city clerk at cityclerk@danville.ca.gov, or in person at the Town Offices, 510 La Gonda Way, by 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

The Danville Town Council is scheduled to meet for its regular meeting on Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall, 201 Front St., Danville.

