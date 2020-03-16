DeSaulnier hospitalized with pneumonia from broken rib, unrelated to COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, whose district includes Danville and Alamo, has been hospitalized in the Washington, D.C., area with pneumonia that developed after a "traumatic rib fracture" after falling during a run, his chief of staff announced Monday in a statement explaining why DeSaulnier missed the vote on coronavirus-related "Families First Act" on Friday.

DeSaulnier's hospitalization is unrelated to COVID-19 but he was tested for the virus "out of an abundance of caution," chief of staff Betsy Arnold Marr told DanvilleSanRamon.com.

A spokesperson from DeSaulnier's office reported later Monday evening that the congressman's COVID-19 test result had just come back as negative.

DeSaulnier, 67, is listed in serious but stable condition as he recovers, according to Arnold Marr. The third-term Democratic congressman from Concord is also a cancer survivor, having battled leukemia several years ago.

"On Friday night (March 13), Congressman DeSaulnier was admitted to a local hospital to treat complications of pneumonia from a traumatic rib fracture that occurred after falling during a run. He is in serious, but stable condition and will likely be in the hospital for at least the next several days," Arnold Marr said in a written statement Monday morning.

The office operations remain unchanged and staff will continue to serve our constituents. We are grateful for your thoughts and well wishes during this time. We will provide additional updates as they come," she added.

In a follow-up response to DanvilleSanRamon.com, the chief of staff confirmed DeSaulnier's health situation is unrelated to the novel coronavirus.

"His hospitalization is due to a broken rib and unrelated to COVID-19. Out of abundance of caution he was tested for it, but his circumstances did not even qualify him for a rapid check. It was purely a box check," she said.

DeSaulnier, who is seeking re-election to a fourth term this year, represents the 11th Congressional District that consists of most of Contra Costa County including Danville and Alamo.

He has nearly 25 years of public service experience in Contra Costa County, starting in the Concord City Council before moving to the county's Board of Supervisors and later the California State Assembly. He was in his sixth year as a state senator when District 11 voters elected him as their new congressperson in November 2014.

During his first term in Washington, D.C., DeSaulnier announced in May 2016 that he had undergone successful treatment during the previous year for chronic lymphocytic leukemia.