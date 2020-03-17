 Details emerge about San Ramon Valley teachers' contract deal | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |
BREAKING NEWS:Contra Costa County set for shelter-in-place

News

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 17, 2020, 6:05 pm

Details emerge about San Ramon Valley teachers' contract deal

Agreement includes 2.5% ongoing base salary increase, lower caps on class sizes

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

Teachers and managers in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District recently reached a tentative contract agreement that will address the key teacher demands of smaller class sizes, especially for special-education students, according to the union president.

Ann Katzburg, president of the San Ramon Valley Education Association, said the agreement was reached during a marathon session that started at 9:30 a.m. March 9 and continued until 5:30 a.m. March 10. "We had 21 hours of negotiations, through the night, without a break," she said.

The session, Katzburg said, was supposed to be the beginning of the "fact finding" process during which an independent fact finder was called in to work with both sides to identify potential compromises or points of agreement.

"We were close enough that we could broker a deal," Katzburg said last week in the first interview shining light on specifics of the deal. "It was more mediation than fact finding."

Among the terms included in the tentative agreement are:

* A 2.5% ongoing base salary increase, retroactive to July 19, 2019, and an additional 0.5% increase as of Jan. 1, 2010.

* Lower caps on class sizes in elementary grades TK-5 classes and in certain special day classes.

* Lower staffing ratios for middle school counselors.

* A memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the use of increased revenues contingent on the passage of the California Tax on Commercial and Industrial Properties for Education and Local Government Funding Initiative -- also known as the Schools and Communities First Initiative. This initiative would require commercial and industrial properties, except those zoned as commercial agriculture, to be taxed based on their market value, rather than their purchase price. It has qualified for the November general election ballot.

The main points of contention, she said, had been class size and serving special education students. The class size issue, she said, primarily affects the students in transitional kindergarten through third grade. Class size has been an issue with special ed students as well, Katzburg said.

"Salary wasn't the thing; that had been settled relatively early in the process," Katzburg said.

More than 98% of district teachers voted in early February to authorize a strike, and district officials on Feb. 10 presented what they called their "best and final" three-year contract offer.

It isn't certain when the 1,688 members of the SRVEA will vote to ratify the contract, but Katzburg said she thought it might be at a general membership meeting the latter half of this week. That meeting, she said, could be done by teleconference, based on Contra Costa County coronavirus restrictions.

The district's Board of Education will also have to approve the agreement, likely at its regular April 14 meeting, said Christopher George, a school district spokesman.

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District is one of the largest in the East Bay, with more than 36,000 students in 36 schools, most of them in San Ramon and Danville, and the unincorporated communities of Alamo and Blackhawk. Its headquarters is in Danville.

— Bay City News Service

Democracy.
What is it worth to you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

Supporting your Beloved Partner in Corona Virus Times
By Chandrama Anderson | 4 comments | 4,898 views

Pleasanton-based company develops new COVID-19 test
By Tim Hunt | 2 comments | 2,307 views

Not every ostrich …
By Tom Cushing | 14 comments | 1,003 views

Finishing Strong: Colleges Can Revoke Admission Offers
By Elizabeth LaScala | 0 comments | 724 views

View all local blogs
 