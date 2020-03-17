Nonprofit advises: Dogs and cats are not carriers of COVID-19

While many residents have been preparing for weeks of isolation in their homes due to concerns over the novel coronavirus, the Valley Humane Society doesn't want individuals to forget to care for their four-legged family members and reminds them that pets can not transfer COVID-19.

Valley Humane Society officials said they want the public to be aware that, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence that dogs and cats can contract the coronavirus or spread it to humans.

"Even though people can't contract COVID-19 from pets, washing hands is always recommended before and after interacting with animals, since there are other diseases animals can spread to people (and people can also spread diseases to animals)," Valley Humane Society officials said in a statement.

According to the CDC, some forms of coronavirus have been known to affect cattle, camels and bats, however testing has so far shown that COVID-19 does not affect companion animals.

With health officials in Alameda County -- as well as five other Bay Area counties -- announced a shelter-in-place order for residents, Valley Humane Society staff encourage residents to accommodate their pet's needs and to make sure they are stocked with plenty of food, medication and other supplies needed.

It is also recommended that pet owners identify someone who can take care of their animal in case they fall ill and are unable to do so themselves.

All adoption centers will be closed while the shelter-in-place order continues, however officials with the Pleasanton-based nonprofit say that all animals will continue to receive quality care, and that necessary precautions are being made to protect staff and volunteers.

"We have had a wonderful response from our volunteer base and within the community which allowed us to place a majority of animals into foster care," spokesperson Melissa Adkins told the Weekly. "We hope to share photos and videos from the foster homes, and address potential adoptions on a case-by-case basis. Ideally we can keep the flow of rescue moving, which may become especially critical as things progress."

Adkins added that, while providing support may be challenging for many during this uncertain time, the society's ability to care for and take in more animals is contingent upon financial support from the community.

"We actually have one or two fundraising letters that have already reached a point in their printing and mailing process where we can't even retract them, so we are hopeful that people will understand why we continue to fundraise, and that those who feel able will still respond," she said.

Anyone ordering supplies through Amazon can choose to support the group now by using Amazon Smile and selecting Valley Humane Society as their charity beneficiary. Amazon Smile donations are made at no extra cost to the buyer and help contribute toward animal care in the Tri-Valley.

More information on being prepared for emergencies with your pet can be found at www.valleyhumane.org under Resources & Links/Disaster Preparedness tab.