High school artists sought for 2020 Congressional Art Competition

The San Ramon Valley’s federal representatives are calling on all young artists in the region to show off their diverse talents and submit their original work for consideration in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.

Open to all high school artists and judged by their congressional representative, interested students who reside in Alamo and Danville will be required to submit their work for review by U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord), while those San Ramon can submit their pieces for consideration by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore).

“The artistry we have seen from the Congressional Art Competition is nothing short of inspiring,” Congressman DeSaulnier said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing the creativity of students throughout Contra Costa County and sharing that talent in Washington.”

The Congressional Art Competition is held in congressional districts throughout the country with one high school winner being selected in each. Winners, along with one family member, will be invited to visit Washington D.C. and attend an awards reception, where they will have the opportunity to meet other winners from across the country.

Winning artwork will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol, while second and third place finishers will have theirs showcased in their congressman's district offices.

Submissions may be up to 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, 4 inches deep and can cover a variety of mediums including: oil paintings, charcoal or ink drawings, collages, block prints, mixed media computer generated art or photographs.

For students who reside in California’s 11th Congressional District, all submissions must arrive at one of Rep. DeSaulnier’s district offices, in Walnut Creek, 3100 Oak Road Suite 110, or Richmond, 440 Civic Center Plaza, no later than 5 p.m. on April 30. For more information or to receive help submitting artwork, residents can call 933-2660 or check out DeSaulnier’s website.

In California’s 15th Congressional District, applicants must submit work by 4 p.m. April 17, at Rep. Swalwell’s Castro Valley district office at 3615 Castro Valley Blvd. Learn more online or by calling the Castro Valley office at (510) 370-3322.