 High school artists sought for 2020 Congressional Art Competition | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 18, 2020, 8:23 pm

High school artists sought for 2020 Congressional Art Competition

Alamo and Danville students deadline set at April 30, San Ramon artists have until April 17

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Ryan J. Degan

The San Ramon Valley’s federal representatives are calling on all young artists in the region to show off their diverse talents and submit their original work for consideration in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.

Open to all high school artists and judged by their congressional representative, interested students who reside in Alamo and Danville will be required to submit their work for review by U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord), while those San Ramon can submit their pieces for consideration by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore).

“The artistry we have seen from the Congressional Art Competition is nothing short of inspiring,” Congressman DeSaulnier said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing the creativity of students throughout Contra Costa County and sharing that talent in Washington.”

The Congressional Art Competition is held in congressional districts throughout the country with one high school winner being selected in each. Winners, along with one family member, will be invited to visit Washington D.C. and attend an awards reception, where they will have the opportunity to meet other winners from across the country.

Winning artwork will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol, while second and third place finishers will have theirs showcased in their congressman's district offices.

Submissions may be up to 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, 4 inches deep and can cover a variety of mediums including: oil paintings, charcoal or ink drawings, collages, block prints, mixed media computer generated art or photographs.

For students who reside in California’s 11th Congressional District, all submissions must arrive at one of Rep. DeSaulnier’s district offices, in Walnut Creek, 3100 Oak Road Suite 110, or Richmond, 440 Civic Center Plaza, no later than 5 p.m. on April 30. For more information or to receive help submitting artwork, residents can call 933-2660 or check out DeSaulnier’s website.

In California’s 15th Congressional District, applicants must submit work by 4 p.m. April 17, at Rep. Swalwell’s Castro Valley district office at 3615 Castro Valley Blvd. Learn more online or by calling the Castro Valley office at (510) 370-3322.

Democracy.
What is it worth to you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

Pleasanton-based company develops new COVID-19 test
By Tim Hunt | 8 comments | 6,212 views

Supporting your Beloved Partner in Corona Virus Times
By Chandrama Anderson | 4 comments | 5,706 views

Not every ostrich …
By Tom Cushing | 14 comments | 1,142 views

Finishing Strong: Colleges Can Revoke Admission Offers
By Elizabeth LaScala | 0 comments | 818 views

View all local blogs
 