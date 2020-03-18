SRVUSD to hold closed board meeting on response to COVID-19

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is scheduled to take part in a special meeting via teleconference on Thursday morning to review the district’s response to the novel coronavirus outbreak and discuss a personnel matter.

A closed meeting not open to the public, district officials will discuss recommendations for how schools should respond to COVID-19 after the board elected to close down all school sites starting on Monday and through at least April 10, in an effort to stem the spread of the virus locally.

During Thursday's meeting, trustees will also discuss the public employment status of an unidentified certified administrator.

Since there is no open session the meeting will not be livestream, however members of the community will still be able to submit public comment cards for review by the board during the meeting’s public comment section -- trustees will attend via teleconference from their homes.

Comment cards can be acquired by emailing Cindy Fischer at cfischer@srvusd.net, and should be sent back to Fischer via email or submitted by fax to 838-3147, at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting.

The SRVUSD Board of Education will hold its special teleconference meeting on COVID-19 at 8 a.m. on Thursday.