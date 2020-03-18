Tri-Valley governments issue emergency proclamations as coronavirus cases continue to rise

Continuing to follow the lead set by state health officials, all five Tri-Valley communities have issued emergency proclamations in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The cities of Pleasanton, San Ramon, Dublin and Livermore and the town of Danville have each issued a proclamation recognizing that a state of emergency exists in their communities and that out of the ordinary measures need to be taken in order to care for their residents -- though Pleasanton and San Ramon have yet to have their proclamations officially ratified by their respective city councils.

“The city’s local municipal code allows me as the City Manager and Director of Emergency Services to declare a local emergency and to immediately coordinate City resources and responses with the County Office of Emergency Services. I signed that declaration (Tuesday),” Pleasanton City Manager Nelson Fialho told the Weekly.

“(We) have been coordinating our citywide response and implementation of County Health, State and Federal mandates, and working with our local partners on new and emerging issues related to this pandemic, including PUSD, ValleyCare Hospital, Fairgrounds, regional agencies and our business community,” he added.

Issuing an emergency proclamation will authorize local authorities to place power with an emergency services director, who will determine which services are essential to government functions and designate employees or contractors to staff those services.

An emergency proclamation will also allow the local municipalities to access federal, state and county resources, including potential financial reimbursements for costs associated with the order. These proclamations will remain in effect until such a time that local official determine the crisis has ended.

“This proclamation will be ratified by the City Council in the coming week,” San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton said. “While it is important to note that the number and severity of the cases is no more pronounced in San Ramon than the rest of the Bay Area or the State, this proclamation will facilitate the recovery of expenses associated with this event. It will also streamline the City's procurement procedures, enabling City staff to respond more quickly and minimize the disruption of city services."

Local municipalities issuing these proclamations are following the example of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who on March 4, proclaimed that a state of emergency existed in California due to the coronavirus.

According to Livermore City Manager Marc Roberts, the governor issued the proclamation after the state government determined that local authority is inadequate to cope with the threat posed by COVID-19 and the conditions caused by the virus are likely to require the combined forces of a mutual aid region.

“COVID-19 is an infectious disease that causes respiratory illness. Experts anticipate that while a high percentage of individuals affected by COVID-19 will experience mild flu-like symptoms, some will have more serious symptoms and require hospitalization, particularly individuals who are elderly or already have underlying chronic health conditions,” Roberts said in a staff report explaining the risks posed by the virus.

As of Wednesday at noon, Contra Costa Health Services has reported 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while the Alameda County Public Health Department has confirmed 31 positive cases.

Both Alameda and Contra Costa counties are among the Bay Area counties that have issued a shelter-in-place order for all residents, mandating them to remain home unless absolutely necessary. That order is scheduled to remain in place at least until April 7.