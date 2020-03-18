Tri-Valley parks and trails remain open during regional shelter-in-place order

Much of the world is shutting down for several weeks due to novel coronavirus but local parks and trails will remain open for Tri-Valley residents to explore with their quarantine partners.

A “shelter-in-place” order was issued on Monday through April 7 for six Bay Area counties -- San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa, and Alameda -- restricting non-essential business and directing residents to stay home. Residents are still free to go outside and walk, run or hike on local trails so long as they keep at least six feet away from people they don’t live with.

“We’re happy at this time to be able to have parks and trails accessible,” said Dave Mason, spokesman for East Bay Regional Park District. “We understand they’re viewed by many as an essential part of their daily lives.”

Right now EBRPD parks and trails remain open to the public, but all building facilities including bathrooms and water fountains will stay closed until April 7, mostly due to staffing constraints. “Bathrooms and water foundations will be closed, as they are high-touch surfaces and can’t be regularly cleaned at this time,” Mason said.

All education and visitor centers are also closed for the time being including the Sunol Visitor Center and campgrounds and swim facilities like those at Shadow Cliffs and Del Valle Regional Park.

Because trash service is also limited for now, Mason said it’s very important for visitors to carry out their garbage when they leave. “We need the public’s help in packing it in, packing it out, as they say.”

People can also fish but only from the shore and on piers; no boats are allowed to launch, and fishing by boat is also prohibited. Visitors are also asked to not congregate in parking lots or at trailheads to maintain social distancing. Local weather forecasts this week call for partly cloudy conditions that should still favor residents experiencing cabin fever.

For those that do hit the trails, there’s an annual trail challenge worth checking out on EBRPD’s website with 20 trails “designed for easy, moderate and difficult, for all types of visitors, and they’re outlined in there.”

“It’s a basic participant program, they take a look at trails listed and pick which ones they can do. They just need to do a marathon’s worth of miles by the end of the year to complete the program,” Mason said.

Those who do visit local parks and trails are advised to bring their own water, hand sanitizer and to carry out their garbage when leaving. People are also asked to abide by the “Shelter in Place” Order Social Distancing Requirements at EBRPD parks and trails including:

* Maintain at least six-foot social distancing from other individuals

* Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as frequently as possible, or use hand sanitizer

* Cover coughs or sneezes (into the sleeve or elbow, not hands)

* Regularly clean high-touch surfaces

* Not shaking hands

For the complete list of EBRPD centers and facilities that are closed, and more information about the closure, visit https://www.ebparks.org/civica/press/display.asp?layout=11&Entry=562.