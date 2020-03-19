 Contra Costa County Fair canceled due to coronavirus | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 19, 2020, 4:01 pm

Contra Costa County Fair canceled due to coronavirus

Annual event was scheduled to take place May 14-17 in Antioch

The Contra Costa County Event Park announced Thursday that its board of directors unanimously voted to cancel this year's Contra Costa County Fair due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The fair was originally scheduled to take place May 14-17 at the event park in Antioch, but the board elected to cancel the four-day event out of concern for attendee health and safety. The fair board also voted to tentatively allow a smaller showcase for youth livestock exhibitors.

The board voted to establish a committee of Contra Costa County 4H and Future Farmers of America parents that will develop a way for young members of both organizations to show and auction the livestock they've raised and cared for.

"If the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Contra Costa County Health Department or the governor of California lengthen the current restrictions and orders, it is possible that a youth fair will not take place," the event park said in a statement. "At this time dates for youth fair are yet to be determined."

The county fair is scheduled to resume next year from May 13-16.

— Bay City News Service

