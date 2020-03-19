Danville closing park play areas, tennis and basketball courts due to coronavirus restrictions

In response to numerous reports of groups of individuals playing basketball, gatherings at play areas and convening in public places, the Danville Police Department has issued a reminder to residents that a mandatory shelter-in-place order has been issued and such gatherings are prohibited.

To help curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus and maintain policies that enforce social distancing, town officials have closed public play areas, basketball courts and tennis courts in local parks, doing so in order to prevent these public gatherings.

"In order to maintain social distancing, and adhere to the shelter order, we are asking the community to curtail these activities," town of Danville officials said in a Nixle message sent to residents. "We recognize that this presents a great deal of inconvenience, however under the current circumstances, working to adhere to the shelter order is needed to slow and stop the spread of the virus."

Parks themselves will remain open, along with park restrooms, and residents are encouraged to take a bike, hike or run to enjoy some fresh air, however in order to limit potential transmission of the coronavirus it is essential that a social distance of at least six feet is maintained between individuals.

Town officials also recommended that parents help work with their children to brainstorm activities that do not involve groups or gatherings. Paying particular attention to avoiding playdates, sleepovers and parties for the duration of the shelter-in-place order -- which will be in effect at least until April 7.

"Many residents have taken the shelter order to heart, and for that we are very grateful," town officials said. "This is a challenging time, and one that will be difficult for all. We ask your patience and creativity as we work our way through these next weeks."