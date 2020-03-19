Governor issues statewide stay-at-home order

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the expansion of his stay-at-home order to the entire state in a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He said the state needs to "broaden the order to all Californians" and acknowledged it would mean inconvenience and hardship.

"If we change this moment, we can truly change the surge," he said in a news conference streamed live on Twitter.

"Home isolation is not my preferred choice," Newsom said, "but it's a necessary one" as California officials work to accommodate urgent needs.

"This is not a permanent state," Newsom said, adding that people "can still walk their dogs," get groceries and pickup takeout food with proper precautions.

He said that among other steps the state has ordered additional ventilators, is talking with the University of California on use of dormitories, and has negotiated for hospital space in Northern and Southern California that will increase the state's capacity by 750 beds.