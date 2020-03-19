Local restaurants shift to take-out model; Visit Tri-Valley lists which are open

With the Bay Area’s shelter-in-place order keeping residents for the most part locked away in their homes, regional tourism group Visit Tri-Valley wants residents to know that local businesses are in need of their support, which can be given in part by ordering take-out from a local restaurant.

To help connect patrons with local restaurants and provide a much-needed boost to that sector of the local economy, Visit Tri-Valley has launched a "Tri-Valley To Go" promotional campaign in an effort to encourage locals to help support local businesses, restaurants, breweries and wineries throughout the shelter-in-place mandate -- which is scheduled to last through April 7.

“We’re all aware of the dangers, precautions and global awareness of the COVID-19. And while we’ve always counted on visitors to help keep business thriving in the Tri-Valley, it is now up to us, the locals. Many of our fabulous restaurants are offering take-out and delivery, and you might consider purchasing a gift card for later. For those who can, a generous tip will go a long, long way right now,” Visit Tri-Valley officials said.

To help connect patrons, the Tri-Valley Go campaign features a partial list -- which may grow over the coming days -- of restaurants that are offering take-out or delivery options.

Many of the restaurants have online purchasing and takeout functionalities through apps such as Grubhub, UberEats and Doordash. Residents also have the option to call-ahead order and then swing by to pick-up or request curbside delivery.

The list includes addresses, contact information and delivery options for each restaurant listed, however residents are encouraged to call ahead to check availability and offerings.

Also included is a list of local restaurants closed for the shelter-in-place order, where residents can consider purchasing a gift card for later.

Restaurants listed represent the Tri-Valley communities of Danville, Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton. San Ramon is a former member that cut ties with Visit Tri-Valley in 2015, doing so in order to focus its resources more directly on San Ramon as opposed to the regional community.

Restaurants and businesses listed can be viewed online at www.visittrivalley.com. Business owners and managers can also add their business to the list or submit updated information online.

“Supporting a favorite spot, even if just to grab an appetizer or a treat, can provide a sense of comfort and normalcy, and it helps to support the Danville business community,” added Danville officials -- who provided their own list of Danville restaurants offering take-out online. “Several local eating establishments are prepared to serve customers while still adhering to the social distancing guidelines and the ongoing Shelter Order.”

Pleasanton has also added its own online list of restaurants offering take-out and businesses still offering services online. Popular locations still operating in Pleasanton include Eddie Papa's American Hangout , Gay Nineties Pizza Co., Meiko Sushi and Primrose Bakery to name just a few. Pleasanton restaurants who would like to be added to the list should email the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce at yianna@pleasanton.org.

During the shelter-in-place order Visit Tri-Valley is also encouraging residents to enjoy the region’s natural beauty, so long as they keep a safe distance from fellow hikers.

“We are so fortunate to have world-class nature all around us -- plenty of open space with hiking trails galore, so take advantage of this incredible destination in your own backyard while there’s a bit more room to enjoy,” Visit Tri-Valley officials said. “Of course, take the proper precautions and keep your social distance, and when it’s time, the Tri-Valley will be here, stronger than ever, ready to welcome back our friends from around the corner to around the world.”

For restaurants and other small businesses suffering from economic loss as a result of the coronavirus, officials in the town of Danville say the U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to help keep businesses operating.

Loans can be up to 30 year term, interest rate of 3.75% and loan payments are deferred for one year after loan is funded. Loans are for operating losses only and not for loss of profit, according to Danville town staff.

While loans are for operating losses only and not for loss of profit, businesses can apply online and should be notified within 24 hours.

Businesses can learn more and apply online at www.sba.gov/disaster-assistance.

For residents interested in learning more about the coronavirus and its affect on local businesses, on Friday Visit Tri-Valley is scheduled to host its first weekly Community Forum via teleconference.

To participate, Interested residents can dial-in to 267-930-4000 and use the access code 110-013-950#, at 9 a.m.