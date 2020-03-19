San Ramon: Local DAR chapter recognizes youth winners

Pleasanton Mayor Jerry Thorne (back row, fourth from left) was among the dignitaries presenting certificates, medals and cash prizes to winners of the Jose Maria Amador Chapter of the National Society of the DAR essay and art contests. (Photo courtesy of DAR)

The Jose Maria Amador Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its annual student awards ceremony last month presenting certificates, pins and, in some cases, scholarship money for the winners of its essay and art contests.

This year's challenges were a Constitution Week Poster Contest; DAR Good Citizen; American History Essay Contest, writing on "The Voyage of the Mayflower"; and Christopher Columbus Essay Contest, with the subject "A Sailor's Experiences as Part of Christopher Columbus' First Expedition to the Americas."

Audrey Kang, a senior at Dublin High, won the DAR Good Citizen Award for demonstrating qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Jessica Gudino of Foothill High School in Pleasanton was awarded honorable mention.

Four students from different grade levels won awards for their essays on "The Voyage of the Mayflower," which is celebrating its 400th anniversary this year:

* Emily Hsu from Donlon Elementary School, fifth grade

* Pragyan Ramamoorthy, Gale Ranch Middle School in San Ramon, sixth grade

* Olivia Kang, Hart Middle School, seventh grade

* Aditya Dawar, Harvest Park Middle School, eighth grade.

Christopher Columbus essay contest winner was Eva Shen, a 10th-grader at Dougherty Valley High in San Ramon, who won the chapter and the District IV contest. District winners go on to compete at the state level.

It was the first time for awards given for the Constitution Week Poster Contest, which ends with the national winner being printed in the spring and offered for sale at the DAR store in Washington, D.C. All four chapter winners were from Hart Middle School:

* First place, Fatima Kanamkandy

* Second, Manasvita Venkatesh

* Third, Abrianna Zhang

* Honorable mention, Jyothi Vema

Their teacher, Emily Santos, was also recognized for making a space for them to create and explore and build on their gifts.

The students were also honored with certificates from Pleasanton Mayor Jerry Thorne and other local officials.

The ceremony was held at the Pleasant View Church of Christ in Pleasanton. The Young American Patriots (YAPS) Fife and Drum Corps opened the ceremony with rousing colonial music of the Revolutionary War period, including "Yankee Doodle." DAR chapter vice regent Cindi Newbold led the award ceremony.

For information about joining DAR, contact Newbold at jmaviceregent@gmail.com.