 Contra Costa County reports first coronavirus death | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 20, 2020, 1:09 pm

Contra Costa County reports first coronavirus death

Patients in their 70s, had pre-existing condition & recent overseas travel

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

Contra Costa County health officials confirmed Friday morning the county's first death related to the novel coronavirus.

The patient, in their 70s, died Thursday in a hospital in the county, according to a release from Contra Costa Health Services.

The person was not identified, but officials said the patient had a pre-existing condition that put them at higher risk of serious illness from the COVID-19 virus, and a history of recent overseas travel.

As of Thursday evening, there were 42 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Contra Costa County.

— Bay City News Service

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

Pleasanton-based company develops new COVID-19 test
By Tim Hunt | 4 comments | 7,868 views

Supporting your Beloved Partner in Corona Virus Times
By Chandrama Anderson | 4 comments | 6,881 views

Not every ostrich …
By Tom Cushing | 14 comments | 1,360 views

Post Random Acts of Kindness
By pleasantonweekly.com | 2 comments | 445 views

View all local blogs
 