Contra Costa County reports first coronavirus death

Contra Costa County health officials confirmed Friday morning the county's first death related to the novel coronavirus.

The patient, in their 70s, died Thursday in a hospital in the county, according to a release from Contra Costa Health Services.

The person was not identified, but officials said the patient had a pre-existing condition that put them at higher risk of serious illness from the COVID-19 virus, and a history of recent overseas travel.

As of Thursday evening, there were 42 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Contra Costa County.