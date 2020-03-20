 No tolls on express lanes during shelter order | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 20, 2020, 1:22 pm

No tolls on express lanes during shelter order

 
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

Express lane tolls on Bay Area freeways are being suspended through at least April 7 due to a dramatic decline in traffic caused by the shelter-in-place order that took effect this week to address the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The change will begin at 5 a.m. Friday said officials of the Alameda County Transportation Commission, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

Officials said another reason for the decision was that the promotion of carpooling is not consistent with the urgent need for social distancing during the public health crisis.

The agencies jointly made the decision to suspend the tolls on Interstate 580 in the Tri-Valley; Interstate 680 in the San Ramon Valley; Highway 237 in Santa Clara County; and southbound I-680 over the Sunol Grade in Alameda and Santa Clara counties.

Electronic signs over the express lanes will read "Open to All."

The toll moratorium will continue unless congestion on the corridors warrants reinstatement, officials said in an announcement.

"The decision to temporarily suspend tolling on Bay Area Express Lanes will free California Highway Patrol officers from Express Lane enforcement duties to perform more urgently needed duties during the current public health emergency," the announcement said.

— Bay City News Service

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

Pleasanton-based company develops new COVID-19 test
By Tim Hunt | 4 comments | 7,868 views

Supporting your Beloved Partner in Corona Virus Times
By Chandrama Anderson | 4 comments | 6,881 views

Not every ostrich …
By Tom Cushing | 14 comments | 1,360 views

Post Random Acts of Kindness
By pleasantonweekly.com | 2 comments | 445 views

View all local blogs
 