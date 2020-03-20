No tolls on express lanes during shelter order

Express lane tolls on Bay Area freeways are being suspended through at least April 7 due to a dramatic decline in traffic caused by the shelter-in-place order that took effect this week to address the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The change will begin at 5 a.m. Friday said officials of the Alameda County Transportation Commission, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

Officials said another reason for the decision was that the promotion of carpooling is not consistent with the urgent need for social distancing during the public health crisis.

The agencies jointly made the decision to suspend the tolls on Interstate 580 in the Tri-Valley; Interstate 680 in the San Ramon Valley; Highway 237 in Santa Clara County; and southbound I-680 over the Sunol Grade in Alameda and Santa Clara counties.

Electronic signs over the express lanes will read "Open to All."

The toll moratorium will continue unless congestion on the corridors warrants reinstatement, officials said in an announcement.

"The decision to temporarily suspend tolling on Bay Area Express Lanes will free California Highway Patrol officers from Express Lane enforcement duties to perform more urgently needed duties during the current public health emergency," the announcement said.