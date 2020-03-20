Tri-Valley hospitals gear up for COVID-19

Tri-Valley hospitals are preparing for the forecast spike in patients with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by -- among other things -- revising their intake processes enforcing social distancing and crowd avoidance, and banning most visitors.

San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente Northern California, Stanford-ValleyCare Hospital and John Muir Health are among the region's many hospitals and medical offices following strict protocol for treating all patients as well as cleaning and disinfecting their facilities in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Besides regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces such as counters and door handles, John Muir staff are "following cleaning and disinfection guidelines recommended by the CDC and California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA), as well as instructions from John Muir Health infection prevention specialists" in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to their website.

Occupied inpatient rooms are cleaned every day and John Muir staff are also "deep cleaning any isolation precaution rooms in our hospitals and outpatient facilities where we have cared for patients with a fever and/or respiratory conditions" including coughing and sneezing. Vacant rooms are also cleaned and disinfected before a new patient arrives.

Like other Bay Area hospitals, those in the Tri-Valley are also restricting visitors until late April, except under extenuating circumstances such as end-of-life care.

At Kaiser Permanente facilities including Dublin, visitors were no longer allowed as of March 18 except during end-of-life care, when they are limited to one at a time, unless special arrangements are made. Kaiser's labor and delivery, postpartum and pediatric units also allow "only one visitor over the age of 14 who does not have any evidence of cough, cold, or illness."

Drivers for patients undergoing surgeries or procedures at Kaiser may enter with the patient and leave their contact information "but will be asked to leave until the patient is ready to be discharged." One adult essential caretaker for someone with cognitive or physical disabilities requiring assistance, or who is providing language assistance if other interpretive assistance does not suffice, will be allowed in a medical office setting.

Visitors at all Kaiser facilities will also be screened for respiratory symptoms by greeters at their facilities, and are asked to follow "respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette precautions" such as covering their mouth while coughing with either their elbow, sleeve or a tissue. Those with a cough, fever, or any illness, who are not at the facility for medical care are asked to not enter any Kaiser hospitals or medical offices.

Kaiser doctors are conducting appointments through telephone and video conferencing to assess health concerns and make recommendations before setting in-person appointments, and "are also encouraging the use of our mail-order pharmacy service to help our members avoid unnecessary outings."

San Ramon Regional is also following similar guidelines to protect patients and the public.

"Right now for San Ramon Regional Medical Center, we're under a no visitors policy but we do have exceptions," spokesperson Krista Deans said. "There's an exception for patients at the Family Birthday Center ... that's the same for our pediatric patients and our (neonatal intensive care unit) patients."

Stanford-ValleyCare Hospital and affiliated hospitals and clinics have also barred visitors until April 30 (with the same exceptions as San Ramon Regional, Kaiser and John Muir). Those who are admitted "must follow all required precautions to prevent patients and staff from exposure" including maintaining a minimum six-feet distance from others, performing hand hygiene as ordered, following directions from hospital staff, and keeping their visit as short as possible.

In the case of patients with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, ValleyCare said they can be treated in an isolated negative pressure room that restricts airflow from leaving the room. John Muir medical centers also have "a number of negative pressure, airborne isolation rooms, which prevent infections from spreading to any other patients or visitors."

Because of visitor restrictions, John Muir will help patients stay connected to their families and "provide twice daily updates to the patient’s primary contact person and encourage them to share the information with other family members and friends."

After President Donald Trump told states that they cannot depend on the federal government to help them secure ventilators and other life-saving medical devices for treating patients with COVID-19, Bay Area hospitals are preparing for the worst case scenario. There has also been concern about a shortage of ICU beds throughout the entire state.

Kaiser told the Weekly, "We are prudently managing our resources to ensure we have adequate access to protective equipment and medical supplies needed for the screening and treatment of patients with potential and confirmed COVID-19 infections. Like all health care providers, we are concerned about the demand for these resources. We are working with our supply chain vendors and other sources to be prepared to meet the needs of our staff and patients."

San Ramon Regional is "not providing specifics as far as how many beds and supplies" are on-hand but, according to Deans, "we're prepared."

ValleyCare officials said they are "well-prepared to care for patients with symptoms of COVID-19, as well as screen for new cases using a diagnostic test launched by the Stanford Health Care Clinical Virology Laboratory."

Drive-through COVID-19 testing services are available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, at Stanford Express Care's Hoover Pavilion location in Palo Alto by appointment only. Booking can be done online via MyHealth of the MyHealth app, or by calling 650-736-5211.