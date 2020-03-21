 John Muir temporarily closing San Ramon urgent care center, plus two others | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Sat, Mar 21, 2020, 4:19 pm

John Muir temporarily closing San Ramon urgent care center, plus two others

Consolidation part of coronavirus response plan

Facing a surge in patients, Walnut Creek's John Muir Health on Friday announced the closing of three urgent care centers in San Ramon, Orinda and Concord.

"In order to provide care in the most safe and effective manner, we are temporarily consolidating our seven Urgent Care Center locations to four as of Friday. This change lets us move clinicians and staff to our four largest urgent care locations, which allows us to more efficiently and effectively provide care to our community," a release by the medical group stated.

John Muir Health operates two main hospital centers, located in Concord and Walnut Creek.

The group's other four urgent care locations, in Berkeley, Pleasanton, Brentwood and Walnut Creek, will remain open. Those sites have separate areas for respiratory and standard health urgent care. All patients will receive a mask upon entering the respiratory urgent care area.

The group also announced that it is not taking walk-ins and is screening all patients via phone before scheduling any appointments. Patients are asked to call to schedule an appointment.

John Muir is temporarily restricting visitors in outpatient facilities, including urgent care centers. Patients are being advised to plan to have non-essential family or friends wait outside of the building or in the car. Pediatric patients should be accompanied by only one parent or guardian, if possible.

John Muir urgent care center hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

— Bay City News Service

