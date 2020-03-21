 New 'Color Play II' exhibit brings rich and vibrant art to Danville | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

New 'Color Play II' exhibit brings rich and vibrant art to Danville

Spring showing to open in the Village Theatre gallery on March 14

by Ryan J. Degan

Editor's note: This exhibit was paused due to the regional shelter-in-place and other coronavirus-related impacts.

March is Women’s History Month and to celebrate, the Village Theatre and Art Gallery is unveiling its newest exhibit “Color Play II,” a fitting springtime exhibit that town staff say embraces an elegant combination of femininity and bold fresh movement through rich and vibrant color.

Set to officially open on March 14, "Color Play II" exclusively features the work female artists in a variety of bold and colorful mediums guest curated by Marin-based artist Ellen Levine Dodd.

This exhibit will serve as a follow up to Levine Dodd’s original exhibition, "Color Play," which was first launched in 2017.

“The first ‘Color Play’ was so well received by viewers that she has chosen to come back for another round of color conversation and exploration,” Village Theatre staff said. “As was the case with the original, this exhibition invites the audience to explore their personal and emotional interactions with color as they tour the gallery and enjoy the outstanding works.”

In addition to Levine Dodd, artists who will be providing work to the exhibition include Margie Caldwell-Gill, Carol Jenkins, Maya Kabat, Elise Morris, Karen Olsen-Dunn and Julia Rymer.

An opening reception for the event was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, however it was announced on Wednesday that the opening event had been canceled due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Village Theatre and Art Gallery, 233 Front St., is open to visitors Wednesdays through Fridays from 12-5 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Mondays and Tuesdays by appointment only. The gallery is closed on Sundays. Admission is free.

