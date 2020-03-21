 U.S. Census officials delay field operations two weeks due to COVID-19 | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Sat, Mar 21, 2020, 4:20 pm

U.S. Census officials delay field operations two weeks due to COVID-19

People encouraged to ‘self-respond’ by visiting 2020 census website

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

The U.S. Census Bureau is delaying all field operations until April 1 as a result of the nation's efforts to delay the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

In an announcement Wednesday, bureau officials noted that 11 million American households had already responded to the census and that people are still strongly encouraged to "self-respond" by going online to 2020census.gov.

However, in order to help stop the spread of the virus, the bureau is suspending all field operations for two weeks.

"The Census Bureau will continue to evaluate all 2020 Census operations," bureau officials said in a news release. "Should any additional adjustments need to be made, the Census Bureau will communicate these changes broadly and promptly."

Also Wednesday, the bureau announced that its count of the country's homeless population has been postponed from March 30 to April 29, that it will continue to pay census employees during the suspension of activities and that enumerators, who are expected to be deployed in late-May, will be trained online and won't be allowed to gather in groups of more than 10.

Since the bureau's announcement, California and several smaller jurisdictions around the country have implemented shelter-in-place directives and people are being called upon to rigorously practice "social distancing."

All this in an effort to slow the COVID-19 disease, which grew to more than 15,000 U.S. cases and 201 deaths as of Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The U.S. Census is the decennial effort by the federal government to count every person living in the country.

The data collected is used to apportion trillions of dollars in federal spending to state and local governments and supports dozens of social service programs that provide food and medical assistance, school construction and housing programs, among others.

— Bay City News Service

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

Pleasanton-based company develops new COVID-19 test
By Tim Hunt | 4 comments | 8,120 views

Not every ostrich …
By Tom Cushing | 14 comments | 1,464 views

Couples and Premarital: Shelter, Harbor . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 967 views

Post Random Acts of Kindness
By pleasantonweekly.com | 2 comments | 659 views

View all local blogs
 