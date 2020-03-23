 County announces three donation sites for medical supplies | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 23, 2020, 12:36 pm

County announces three donation sites for medical supplies

Needs include surgical masks, goggles, disinfecting wipes

Contra Costa County officials on Monday announced a trio of donation sites where residents can provide protective medical supplies for health care workers caring for novel coronavirus patients.

Local businesses and residents throughout the county can donate items like goggles, face shields, unopened antibacterial and disinfecting wipes, unopened N-95 and surgical masks and medical gowns. Facebook has already donated 350,000 medical gloves to be distributed to healthcare providers throughout the county.

The three sites -- 151 Linus Pauling Drive in Hercules, 1750 Oak Park Blvd. in Pleasant Hill and 4545 Delta Fair Blvd. in Antioch -- will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The county will begin accepting donations at each site Tuesday.

Residents can contact the Contra Costa Health Services call center at 844-729-8410 for information on acceptable supplies.

— Bay City News Service

