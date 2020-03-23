 PG&E pleading guilty to 84 counts of manslaughter for Camp Fire, pay $4M fine | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 23, 2020, 12:19 pm

PG&E pleading guilty to 84 counts of manslaughter for Camp Fire, pay $4M fine

‘All of us at PG&E deeply regret this tragedy and the company's part in it’

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

PG&E Co. announced early Monday morning that it will plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of unlawfully starting a fire in connection with the 2018 Camp Fire that ravaged Butte County.

Officials with PG&E said in a statement that the company will pay $4 million in fines, including expenses incurred by the Butte County District Attorney's Office in their criminal investigation. The blaze killed 85 people and destroyed 18,804 structures, per Cal Fire.

"We cannot change the devastation or ever forget the loss of life that occurred. All of us at PG&E deeply regret this tragedy and the company's part in it. We have previously acknowledged our role in the Camp Fire," PG&E CEO and President Bill Johnson said in a statement.

"Since the fire, we have worked side-by-side with Butte County residents and public officials to help the Paradise region recover and rebuild. That work continues today, and we are doing everything we can to make things right. We cannot replace all that the fire destroyed, but our hope is that this plea agreement, along with our rebuilding efforts, will help the community move forward from this tragic incident."

The utility company said it has previously reached settlements with all groups of victims from wildfires in Northern California in 2015, 2017 and 2018, totaling approximately $25.5 billion. The dollar amount includes payment for all claims from individuals impacted by the Camp Fire and reimbursement for claims by Butte County agencies.

The plea agreement and settlement is subject to approval by the Butte County Superior Court and U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

The company is awaiting for its reorganization plan to be approved by the Bankruptcy Court so victims can be paid, PG&E officials said.

PG&E officials said the utility company has also agreed to fund efforts to restore water access for the next five years to residents impacted by the loss of the Miocene Canal, destroyed in the blaze.

— Bay City News Service

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

Pleasanton-based company develops new COVID-19 test
By Tim Hunt | 4 comments | 8,455 views

Couples and Premarital: Shelter, Harbor . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,601 views

Post Random Acts of Kindness
By pleasantonweekly.com | 5 comments | 1,118 views

Art Al Fresco
By John A. Barry and Bill Carmel | 0 comments | 33 views

View all local blogs
 