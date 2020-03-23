San Ramon council to talk city service fees during teleconference meeting

The San Ramon City Council is scheduled to meet and discuss the establishment of fees and charges for various municipal services for the coming fiscal year during its regular meeting on Tuesday evening, a meeting that will be held via teleconference in order to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus and enforce social distancing.

A routine review conducted by city staff every year, the council will review San Ramon’s fees that apply to business licensing, affordable housing, picnic rental, field rental and special event lifeguard, to name a few.

"Before the City can levy a new fee or service charge, or approve an increase in an existing fee or service charge, a local agency must hold at least one public hearing, at which oral or written presentation can be made, as part of a regularly scheduled meeting," city clerk Renee Beck said in a staff report.

Pending Tuesday's discussion, city staff plan to set a public hearing and final adoption for fees during the City Council's upcoming meeting on April 28.

During Tuesday's meeting, the City Council is also expected to confirm City Manager Joe Gorton's decision to issue a proclamation that a state of emergency exists within San Ramon due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Gorton, acting in his capacity as director of emergency services, issued a proclamation of a local state of emergency on March 17, giving him the authority to determine which services are essential to government functions and take the necessary actions to ensure that those services continue.

The proclamation also to access federal, state and county resources, including potential financial reimbursements for costs associated with the emergency.

Residents interested in learning more about San Ramon's efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 while still supporting the local community, can access the city's coronavirus updates webpage. City staff have also recently released a short video explaining the importance of social distancing and "flattening the curve."

In order to enforce social distancing and follow Contra Costa County's shelter-in-place order, Tuesday's meeting will be conducted via teleconference and San Ramon's City Hall will be closed to the public.

Residents can still view a livestream video of the meeting online on the city's Zoom account, or listen to a live audio recording on their phones by calling +1 (669) 900-6833 or (888) 788-0099 (toll free) or (877) 853-5247 (toll free). Once connected, residents calling in or accessing Zoom online will need to use Webinar ID: 654 633 613, in order to access meeting audio.

Residents can provide public written comments prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@sanramon.ca.gov no later than 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Emails should include “Public Comment 3/24/2020” in the subject line and comments must include the submitters name and the item they wish to speak on.

San Ramon's regular City Council meeting is set to be held remotely at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.