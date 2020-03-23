SRVUSD board to review major provisions of labor agreement with teachers union

While the novel coronavirus has shut down a significant portion of the Bay Area, the San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education still has matters of administration to discuss, and will remotely meet for its regularly scheduled bimonthly meeting on Tuesday evening.

Meeting via teleconference in order to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis, district officials plan to review and publicly disclose the major provisions of its tentative labor agreement with the San Ramon Valley Education Association -- the district's largest labor union.

Tentatively agreed upon in the early hours of March 10, key provisions of the district's labor agreement include smaller class sizes for special-education students, lower staffing ratios for middle school counselors and an ongoing salary increase of 2.56% for teachers retroactive to July 1, 2019, that would result in a budget impact of $4,163,159.

The agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the use of increased revenues contingent on the passage of the "California Tax on Commercial and Industrial Properties for Education and Local Government Funding Initiative."

A key sticking point for union negotiators, the initiative -- also known as the "Schools and Communities First Initiative" -- would require commercial and industrial properties to be taxed based on their market value, rather than their purchase price, and has qualified to appear on the November general election ballot.

Due to the county's shelter-in-place order, residents are not allowed to attend the meeting in person, however streaming options will be made available for those interested in viewing the proceedings.

The open session meeting will be live streamed on the district's YouTube channel and a link to the recording will be posted to the district website.

Residents can digitally submit comments and questions for the board to consider via email to Cindy Fischer at cfischer@srvusd.net or by fax by 838-3147, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can email Fischer to acquire a digital comment card.

The SRVUSD Board of Education is scheduled to meet for its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

In other business

* Trustees are also set to certify the retirements of Alamo Elementary School principal Stanley Hitomi, Gale Ranch Middle School principal Susan Goldman and longtime assistant superintendent facilities and operations Gary Black.

According to district officials, Goldman is scheduled to retire effective June 30, Hitomi on June 10 and Black on July 1.

* Trustees are then set to recognize April 17 as National Day of Silence. Held the third Friday of every April, participants will take a day long vow of silence in order to signify the prevalent silencing of those in the LGBTQ+ community.

* In recognition of the unprecedented times brought about from the spread of COVID-19, the board will consider issuing an emergency resolution authorizing Superintendent Rick Schmitt to "take necessary action to protect students and staff" for the duration of the crisis, according to district officials.

* Taking care of some financial issues, district officials will review the results of an independent financial audit of the district's building fund for the Measure D general obligation bond for school facilities.

* Next up, trustees will review the 2019 parcel tax oversight committee report, which tracks the district's use of approximately $6.8 million in net revenue per fiscal year.

* Toward the end of the meeting, trustees will convene for a meeting of the SRVUSD Joint Powers Financing Authority, during which time they will confirm officers and consider approving the group's financial report.

* During a closed session held prior to the start of the board's regular meeting, district officials will meet to confer with legal counsel over anticipated and ongoing litigation, discuss the employment of administrators, and will review the district's labor negotiations with its various union groups.