 Swalwell leading push to allow House members to vote remotely | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 23, 2020, 3:47 pm

Swalwell leading push to allow House members to vote remotely

Congressional members argue for rule change during COVID-19 crisis

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Julia Baum

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) and 66 other members of Congress requested a temporary change to House Rules on Monday to allow remote voting by congressional members during national emergencies like the COVID-19 outbreak.

“My constituents need a voice in Congress right now,” Swalwell said in a statement. “It is critical that no matter how this crisis develops, I can continue to advocate for working families in my district -- no matter where I am physically. And every member of Congress should be able to do the same.”

The "MOBILE" resolution, which Swalwell has brought forward in every Congress since 2013, would bolster representatives' ability to "virtually participate in committee hearings and vote remotely on suspension bills." Businesses, schools and local governments have been able to harness technology to continue remote work and learning under various shelter-in-place orders but Congress still has to currently meet in person.

With at least 31 representatives having announced plans to self-quarantine -- either as a precaution or after coming into contact with an individual infected by COVID-19 -- Swalwell and other representatives argue there is a "need to provide a mechanism through which Congress can act during times of crisis without having to assemble in one place" and that "Congress should be no exception to adapting to this crisis."

"Requiring Members to vote in person may pose public health risks or even be physically impossible for persons under quarantine," the group wrote in a letter addressed to James McGovern, chairman of the House Committee on Rules. "We need to provide a mechanism through which Congress can act during times of crisis without having to assemble in one place."

"That is why we support temporarily changing the Rules of the House to allow for remote voting. It would enable the House to act quickly to address the suffering of American families and ensure that no matter how this crisis develops, the voices of our constituents will be represented in Congress," they said, adding:

"Furthermore, using technology in this way is consistent with what millions of American businesses are doing across this country, right now, to deal with COVID-19."

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

Pleasanton-based company develops new COVID-19 test
By Tim Hunt | 4 comments | 8,455 views

Couples and Premarital: Shelter, Harbor . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,601 views

Post Random Acts of Kindness
By pleasantonweekly.com | 5 comments | 1,118 views

Art Al Fresco
By John A. Barry and Bill Carmel | 0 comments | 33 views

View all local blogs
 