Swalwell leading push to allow House members to vote remotely

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) and 66 other members of Congress requested a temporary change to House Rules on Monday to allow remote voting by congressional members during national emergencies like the COVID-19 outbreak.

“My constituents need a voice in Congress right now,” Swalwell said in a statement. “It is critical that no matter how this crisis develops, I can continue to advocate for working families in my district -- no matter where I am physically. And every member of Congress should be able to do the same.”

The "MOBILE" resolution, which Swalwell has brought forward in every Congress since 2013, would bolster representatives' ability to "virtually participate in committee hearings and vote remotely on suspension bills." Businesses, schools and local governments have been able to harness technology to continue remote work and learning under various shelter-in-place orders but Congress still has to currently meet in person.

With at least 31 representatives having announced plans to self-quarantine -- either as a precaution or after coming into contact with an individual infected by COVID-19 -- Swalwell and other representatives argue there is a "need to provide a mechanism through which Congress can act during times of crisis without having to assemble in one place" and that "Congress should be no exception to adapting to this crisis."

"Requiring Members to vote in person may pose public health risks or even be physically impossible for persons under quarantine," the group wrote in a letter addressed to James McGovern, chairman of the House Committee on Rules. "We need to provide a mechanism through which Congress can act during times of crisis without having to assemble in one place."

"That is why we support temporarily changing the Rules of the House to allow for remote voting. It would enable the House to act quickly to address the suffering of American families and ensure that no matter how this crisis develops, the voices of our constituents will be represented in Congress," they said, adding:

"Furthermore, using technology in this way is consistent with what millions of American businesses are doing across this country, right now, to deal with COVID-19."