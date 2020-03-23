 Union announces agreement with Safeway on extra worker protections | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 23, 2020, 12:37 pm

Union announces agreement with Safeway on extra worker protections

Deal focuses on staff considerations during coronavirus outbreak

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 5 union announced Monday an agreement with Safeway on a suite of new protections and rights Monday for grocery store workers during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The agreement terms include increased scheduling flexibility for parents, expanded paid sick leave, up to two weeks of paid time off for workers exposed to the virus before they are required to use sick leave, a $2 per hour pay raise for at least two weeks and giving existing employees priority over temporary employees for additional hours.

"Local 5 members are working around the clock to assure that families have the food and supplies they need," UFCW Local 5 president John Nunes said. "Along with health care workers they are truly first responders during this growing crisis."

UFCW officials are also making an effort to lobby state legislators to adopt protections for grocery store workers, like more paid leave, free coronavirus testing, mandated increased staffing and adequate sanitary cleaners and products like gloves.

A Safeway representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

— Bay City News Service

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

Pleasanton-based company develops new COVID-19 test
By Tim Hunt | 4 comments | 8,455 views

Couples and Premarital: Shelter, Harbor . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,601 views

Post Random Acts of Kindness
By pleasantonweekly.com | 5 comments | 1,118 views

Art Al Fresco
By John A. Barry and Bill Carmel | 0 comments | 33 views

View all local blogs
 