Alamo: Man dies after striking power line while cutting trees

A Bay Point man was killed in Alamo last week when he struck an electrified power line while cutting trees, according to San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District battalion chief Bruno Spani.

On Wednesday (March 18), SVFPD first responders were called to Escondido Court where they found an adult man -- later identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office as 25-year-old Bay Point resident Gregorio Galvez Avalos -- who appeared to be unconscious while suspended in a tree by a harness and rope.

After PG&E crews arrived on the scene, SRVFPD responders were able to confirm that the man was deceased and were able to rig a system to lower him to the ground.

Spani added that the Californian Division of Occupational Safety and Health is currently investigating the incident.

It was not immediately clear what company the 25-year-old was working for or what the project was.