 County tax collector offers to cancel late penalty for property tax payments | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 24, 2020, 2:16 pm

County tax collector offers to cancel late penalty for property tax payments

Property taxes still due to county by April 10 -- unless state changes deadline

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Ryan J. Degan

The property tax deadline is still set for April 10, and while Contra Costa County Treasurer-Tax Collector Russell V. Watts says he is incapable of pushing back the deadline due to economic woes felt by the spread of the novel coronavirus, the county can offer some relief on late-payment penalties.

Starting on April 11, Watts will make available a penalty cancellation request form specifically for taxpayers negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which can be accessed online or by mailing the county office and requesting a paper form.

"I understand that this is a very stressful time, especially for those suffering direct effects from the coronavirus pandemic, and my office is committed to helping in any way we can," Watts said. "As you may have heard, I have no legal authority to extend the April 10 deadline as my office is governed by state law. However, I may cancel late-payment penalties for taxpayers."

In the meantime, residents who can pay their property taxes on time are encouraged to do so by the county.

According to Watts, property tax revenue is essential for keeping local government agencies operating essential services -- that become especially vital during trying times like the current COVID-19 crisis. He added tha unlike the California Franchise Tax Board, which receives income tax revenue from monthly payroll deductions, property taxes are only collected twice a year.

Since the Contra Costa County Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office is closed to the public for the duration of the county's shelter-in-place order, and expected to remain closed through at least April 7, there will be no in-person payments.

Instead, residents can pay online, via telephone at 957-5280, or by mail (postmarked by April 10). There is no cost for e-check payments online, however, a service fee will be charged for credit and debit card payments.

For additional information, residents can check the Contra Costa County Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office website, check the office's frequently asked questions sheet, or email a county official at taxinfo@tax.cccounty.us.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

Couples and Premarital: Shelter, Harbor . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,072 views

The coronavirus becomes personal
By Tim Hunt | 7 comments | 1,810 views

Post Random Acts of Kindness
By pleasantonweekly.com | 6 comments | 1,307 views

Art Al Fresco
By John A. Barry and Bill Carmel | 0 comments | 287 views

View all local blogs
 