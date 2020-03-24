 San Ramon man killed in I-680 crash | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 24, 2020, 11:12 am

San Ramon man killed in I-680 crash

CHP: Unclear why 32-year-old's Jeep lost control near Bollinger exit

A man died Tuesday morning after his vehicle crashed through a guardrail along southbound Interstate 680 in San Ramon and rolled over, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man's Jeep Grand Cherokee drove off the freeway and down into a drainage culvert after hitting the guardrail near the exit for Bollinger Canyon Road, according to the CHP.

Officers responded to the scene around 7 a.m. and closed only a transition lane to the Bollinger Canyon Road exit. Traffic is flowing freely at the crash site and Caltrans workers are repairing the guardrail late Tuesday morning, a CHP spokesman said.

Officers are still investigating the crash, which had no known witnesses. The victim was a 32-year-old man from San Ramon whose name was not immediately released, according to the CHP.

People with information regarding the crash are encouraged to contact the Dublin CHP office at 828-0466.

— Bay City News Service

