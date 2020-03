Sheriff's helicopter crew rescues young hiker in Walnut Creek

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today

A young hiker was injured Saturday after a fall on a trail in the Shell Ridge Open Space in Walnut Creek.

Contra Costa County sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee said Tuesday that Contra Costa County Fire Protection District paramedics were called at 3:49 p.m. Saturday to the open space.

The sheriff's "STARR3" helicopter was called in to do a short-haul rescue of the victim from the trail to a waiting ambulance at the south end of Marshall Drive, near Indian Valley Elementary School.

The hiker was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that aren't considered life-threatening, Lee said.

Video of the rescue was released on YouTube here.