Sheriff's helicopter crew rescues young hiker in Walnut Creek

A young hiker was injured Saturday after a fall on a trail in the Shell Ridge Open Space in Walnut Creek.

Contra Costa County sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee said Tuesday that Contra Costa County Fire Protection District paramedics were called at 3:49 p.m. Saturday to the open space.

The sheriff's "STARR3" helicopter was called in to do a short-haul rescue of the victim from the trail to a waiting ambulance at the south end of Marshall Drive, near Indian Valley Elementary School.

The hiker was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that aren't considered life-threatening, Lee said.

Video of the rescue was released on YouTube here.