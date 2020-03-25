 Coronavirus focus of upcoming Swalwell virtual town hall | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 25, 2020, 4:58 pm

Coronavirus focus of upcoming Swalwell virtual town hall

Thursday event on Facebook includes special guest Dr. Stephen Lockhart

by Julia Baum

Tri-Valley Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) is hosting a Facebook Live town hall on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for constituents in the 15th Congressional District this Thursday.

In a statement, the congressman said he wishes "to continue to update my constituents on the steps we’re taking at a local, state, and federal level to ensure their safety and security during these unsettling times."

The March 26 virtual event starts at 1:30 p.m. and includes special guest Dr. Stephen Lockhart, chief medical officer of Sutter Health, who will discuss the next steps in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents will also learn more about the coronavirus stimulus package currently working its way through the House. “House Democrats are working diligently to get a third coronavirus response package passed, that includes protections for workers and families, and I look forward to answering questions about that, as well as addressing any other concerns that my constituents may have," Swalwell said.

The free town hall will stream live on Swalwell's official Facebook page, where it will also be archived: Facebook.com/CongressmanEricSwalwell.

