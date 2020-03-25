Coroner IDs San Ramon man killed in crash on I-680

The Contra Costa County Coroner's Office has confirmed the identity of a man who died after his car crashed into a guardrail and rolled over along southbound Interstate 680 in San Ramon on Tuesday.

Matthew Pairish, 32, died after his Jeep Grand Cherokee drove off the freeway and down into a drainage culvert after hitting the guardrail near the exit for Bollinger Canyon Road around 7 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Pairish, a resident of San Ramon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

People with information regarding the crash, which had no known witnesses, are encouraged to contact the Dublin CHP office at 925-828-0466.