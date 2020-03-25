Danville three-peats as safest community in California

For the third consecutive year the town of Danville has been recognized for its efforts to cultivate a safe community, earning the designation as the safest community in California, according to a recent study conducted by a national security company.

After analyzing property and violent crime statistics from hundreds of the Golden State’s municipalities, Safewise -- a home and online security provider -- ranked the 50 Safest “Cities” in California, placing Danville at the top spot while also recognizing neighboring San Ramon as the seventh-safest and Pleasanton as the 40th-safest communities in the state.

"While there is no one single effort that can be attributed to the reduction in crime Danville has seen over the last 30 years, the town has fostered a culture of public safety through a shared vision, which starts with the expectations of our residents, is amplified through the direction provided by our Town Council, and carried out thoughtfully by the men and women who serve in the Police Department," Danville Police Chief Allan Shields said in a statement.

Chief Shields added that the police department will continue to build on that sense of collaboration, and work to maintain Danville as a safe place to live, work, shop and raise a family.

Each year, Safewise uses FBI crime statistics and U.S. Census population data to rank the safest cities in each state and across the country.

Information is collected from FBI crime data reported in 2018 -- the most recent complete report available -- and grades cities based on the number of violent crimes -- aggravated assault, murder, rape and robbery -- as well as property crimes -- burglary, arson, larceny-theft and motor vehicle theft -- that occur in each city per 1000 resident.

Danville, with a population of 45,202 and a median income of $152,798 according to Safewise, reported only 16 violent crimes in 2018, a rate of 0.4 per 1,000 residents in addition to a property crime rate of 7.1 per 1,000.

Violent crime rates remained the same in Danville compared to the previous year, while property crime rates saw a decrease of 0.6 reported cases per 1,000 residents compared to 2019's report.

San Ramon saw a slight drop in rankings compared to its sixth place ranking in 2019, however at the seventh spot the city is still recognized as one of the safest in the state. In 2020's rankings, FBI statistics reported 0.6 violent crime occurrences per 1,000 resident and 10.3 property crimes per the same ratio.

Nearby Pleasanton saw a much larger drop in its ranking, falling 21 spots from its previous year's ranking to the 40th spot with a violent crime rate of 1.3 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 17.0.

Absent from the top 50 list were the Tri-Valley communities of Dublin (ranked as the 32nd safest city in California last year) and Livermore, which ranked 58th and 62nd respectively on this year's top 100 list.

Statewide, California's violent crime rate remained stable compared to years past according to Safewise, which reported 4.5 incidents of violent crime per 1,000 people for the second year in a row. However those figures are higher than the national rate, which approximates 3.7 reported incidents per 1,000 people.

Property crime in California also decreased in this year's report, to 23.8 incidents per 1,000, compared to 25.1 the year before. That’s still higher than the national property crime rate of 22 per 1,000 people.