Uploaded: Wed, Mar 25, 2020, 11:05 pm

East Bay Parks announces new closures to limit crowds amid coronavirus

'If parks are too crowded, please help us keep people safe by going home'

New closures of East Bay Regional Park District areas were announced Wednesday to limit overcrowding and help keep the public and park staff safe during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

All picnic areas, restrooms, water fountains, swimming facilities/areas, playgrounds, campgrounds, group campsites, backcountry campsites, sports fields, kiosks and facilities that can be reserved are closed and group gatherings banned.

District officials said this past weekend more people were out in parks than during a busy holiday.

"We can't bend the curve if everyone is out," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

The governor on Monday temporarily banned vehicular traffic at state parks in five counties including Marin, San Mateo and Sonoma counties in the Bay Area.

District officials said a concern is unsafe overcrowding. Some closures were already in effect and Wednesday park district officials added to those closures, which begin Friday.

For a list of all closures, please consult www.ebparks.org. More closures are possible, though state and county health departments prefer that parks are open.

"We want to help everyone during this crisis by keeping parks open, but safety of the public and our employees is our top priority," EBRPD General Manager Robert Doyle said in a statement. "If parks are too crowded, please help us keep people safe by going home."

— Bay City News Service

