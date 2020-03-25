 San Ramon police dispatchers to now inquire about flu-like symptoms with callers | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 25, 2020, 4:59 pm

San Ramon police dispatchers to now inquire about flu-like symptoms with callers

Plus, police to now take face-to-face reports while wearing protective equipment

by Ryan J. Degan

In the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the San Ramon Police Department has announced that it will be temporarily changing its telephone reporting policies in order to help curtail the spread of the virus.

In a post made on the social media site Nextdoor, police said that now whenever a resident connects with 9-1-1 or the department's non-emergency number (973-2779), local dispatchers will inquire about flu-like symptoms.

Specifically, emergency dispatchers will ask callers the following three questions:

* Are you or anyone else you’re with experiencing flu-like symptoms?

* Have you traveled outside of the United States in the last 21 days?

* Have you had contact with a known COVID-19 positive patient?

For non-emergency reports residents may also be encouraged to file a report online at www.sanramon.ca.gov. Officers will also prioritize taking reports over the phone if in-person contact is not needed.

Police added that, during emergency situations or when a face-to-face response is required, police officers and firefighters will be on hand wearing protective equipment such as gloves, glasses and face masks.

"This is for their health and safety as well as that of those they are coming in contact with," police said. "We are committed to the safety of our community and want to keep our first responders safe and healthy so we can continue to be here when you need us. Remember, we are in this together (but standing at least 6-feet apart)!"

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

