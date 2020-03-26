 County: Clerk/Elections Office to shift services online for duration of shelter order | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

County: Clerk/Elections Office to shift services online for duration of shelter order

County offices to remain closed to the public unless necessary

by Ryan J. Degan

Effective March 23, and through the duration of Contra Costa County's shelter-in-place order, the Clerk-Recorder/Elections Department will be temporarily closed to the public in order to help protect residents from the spread of the novel coronavirus, however most services will still be made available online.

Services relating to real estate and record requests, as well as elections related business, will still be made available online at www.ccclerkrec.us/ and www.cocovote.us.

For necessary in-person visits for election related business such as delivering petitions or observing the election processes, residents will need to call ahead to arrange an appointment at 335-7800. Elections hours will remain 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

No new marriage licenses will be issued during the order period, however birth, death or marriage certificates can be submitted or obtained through the mail -- to 555 Escobar St., Martinez 94553 or placed in the mail slot at the same location -- or through VitalCheck, a third-party service.

County officials added that existing reservations for wedding ceremonies will be honored, but no new reservations will be accepted. Residents can call 335-7908 for more info on wedding related issues.

For real estate related services, county officials say electronic recording by title companies will continue as usual and documents can also be mailed to the county office. Prior to mailing documents for recording, residents may also consider emailing documents for review and fee information to crwebmaster@cr.cccounty.us.

In-person services for clerk-recorder business will not be provided for the duration of the order. In the meantime, the department is urging customers to use online services, submit documents or requests in the mail or call with questions.

Access can be found on the Clerk-Recorder's Office website at https://www.contracostacore.us/.

