Uploaded: Thu, Mar 26, 2020, 11:42 am

Danville: Reutlinger Community's affiliation with Eskaton authorized by state

Move allows senior residential center opportunity to expand services

by Ryan J. Degan

The Reutlinger Community, a Jewish retirement community in Danville, recently announced that California Attorney General Xavier Becerra formally authorized its affiliation with the Eskaton Northern California network of retirement communities.

Originally submitted for approval by Becerra back in October, the affiliation -- once executed -- will provide the retirement community the ability to expand its services for residents with resources offered by Eskaton.

“Given the challenges faced by health care nonprofits similar in size throughout the country, it was necessary to find a long-term solution ahead of a need dictated by change and advancement in healthcare technology, practices and associated financial challenges,” Reutlinger President and CEO Jay Zimmer said in a statement.

Located at 4000 Camino Tassajara, The Reutlinger Community is a nonprofit senior living community that offers assisted living, memory care and short-term rehabilitation services for up to 180 residents, with a specific commitment to preserving Jewish cultural values.

The Reutlinger Community agreed to affiliate with Eskaton after the network pledged to preserve Reutlinger’s Jewish traditions and culture that "were diligently cultivated for the past 70 years," according to Eskaton officials.

Through the affiliation, services and programs will be added to the community, geared toward expanding home care, improving skilled nursing and memory care units, investing in capital improvements and identifying other potential opportunities.

