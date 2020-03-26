Danville teen organizes TikTok prom; 'Good Morning America' takes notice

In response to her prom being abruptly canceled due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, a San Ramon Valley High School junior took to the internet and started her own virtual TikTok prom and is encouraging others to join.

First reported nationally on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, local teen Natalie Reese created a series of short videos on the social media platform TikTok getting ready for the dance, giving her the opportunity to live a part of the prom experience -- while still adhering to responsible social distancing guidelines.

Videos feature herself getting ready for the dance, asking out a date and wearing her pink prom dress while dancing with family and her pet.

Reese's original TikTok prom video has already acquired more than 11.6 million views on the site, as of mid-afternoon Thursday.

In a desire to spread the idea and help other San Ramon Valley teens make the best of the county's shelter-in-place order, Reese has been encouraging other teens to make their own prom videos and post them on their accounts using the hashtag #TikTokProm.

Videos should be posted on teen's feeds on March 28 -- the same date that San Ramon Valley High's prom was originally scheduled to happen -- and can show students getting ready, asking out their "TikTok crush," dancing with family or just showing off their best solo moves.