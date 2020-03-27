Livermore High senior wins Rotary speech contest

Zoey Bost, a senior at Livermore High School, was awarded top honors at the Rotary speech contest in Pleasanton earlier this month while Brooke Nunes, a junior at Hayward's Moreau Catholic High, placed second.

In their five-minute presentations, both spoke of personal and social obstacles overcome with help from Rotary programs in their schools and the many ways "Rotary Connects the World," this year's theme.

The Rotary Area 4 Level Richard D. King Annual Youth Speech Contest was held at Castlewood Country Club. Tri-Valley Evening Rotary sponsored the event with Pleasanton North Rotary on behalf of Rotary International District 5170.

Bost and Nunes received cash awards of $200 and $100, respectively. Bost was to move on to regional-level competition, which has now been delayed due to the COVID-19 emergency, for an opportunity to become of one of four finalists to compete against winning students representing clubs from throughout Alameda, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties.

The winner was to present his or her speech at the District 5170 Conference at Casa Real in Pleasanton in May, but it has been cancelled.

Other competitors representing various Area 4 Rotary chapters in the recent competition included Qin (Stella) Chen from Dougherty Valley High School, San Ramon; Miraya Choudhury from Granada High, Livermore; Hannah Hart from Amador Valley High, Pleasanton; Shrey Raj from Dublin High; Oliver Zhung from Castro Valley High; and Julia Zwaan from Foothill High, Pleasanton.

The youth speech contest helps emerging student leaders to recognize the importance of effective public speaking skills and gives the students opportunities to develop these skills before an audience. It also publicizes the ethical principles of Rotary and the impact its 33,000 clubs have upon on the health and vitality of communities around the world. The event is named for Richard D. King, a past governor of District 5170 and past president of the 1.2 million-member Rotary International.