Uploaded: Fri, Mar 27, 2020, 1:05 pm

Message from our publisher: An appeal for your support of good journalism

As crisis deepens, so does impact on local news organizations, including ours

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Gina Channell

Just three weeks ago, it was hard to imagine the imminent human and economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis. Yet here we all are, isolated in our homes, working hard to adhere to the directives from county and state health officials.

It is inspiring — and humbling — that, in the midst of this disruption and worry, hundreds of you are choosing to start memberships to DanvilleSanRamon.com to help sustain your source of community news and information. Your outpouring of support is helping us carry on.

Our office is closed and our employees are sheltering at home. But they are hard at work. Serving our readers during times of crisis or natural disasters with accurate and timely reporting is one of the most important functions of a local news organization. You are witness to that work.

I have always considered bringing the community together in challenging times to be an essential part of our mission, and I am proud of how our staff, coordinating through video conferences and phone calls, has worked as a team in service to you while taking care of themselves and supporting their families and friends.

But in the midst of this effort, we also have needed to take steps to preserve our ability to continue this important work. This week I had to make painful decisions to furlough or reduce hours for several staff members. We simply cannot sustain our payroll costs while we have only a fraction of our normal advertising revenue, especially when we have no way to know how long this crisis will last.

We are not alone. Local newspapers all over the country face similar or worse challenges, and scores have had to shut down. We are determined to not let that happen here.

My heartfelt thanks to those of you who have already stepped up and started memberships entitling you to unlimited access to DanvilleSanRamon.com.

But we need thousands more of you to do the same.

With your help, now and in the future, we'll proudly be bringing you important news about the San Ramon Valley and the greater Tri-Valley region for decades to come. Please join your neighbors in sustaining local journalism by subscribing today at DanvilleSanRamon.com/subscribe.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

