 Motorcyclist dies in crash on Crow Canyon Road west of San Ramon | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 27, 2020, 12:03 pm

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Crow Canyon Road west of San Ramon

 
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

A 44-year-old man died in a solo motorcycle crash in Castro Valley in unincorporated Alameda County late Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Officer Gabe Walters said officers who responded to a report of a motorcyclist down on Crow Canyon Road in Castro Valley at 11:27 a.m. on Wednesday found the man suffering from major injuries.

Paramedics responded to the crash but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

Walters said an investigation determined that the motorcyclist was riding a red Honda sport motorcycle northbound on Crow Canyon Road when he appeared to lose control while entering a large left-hand curve.

He said the motorcycle fell, slid off the roadway and struck a raised asphalt curb before coming to rest against a metal guardrail.

Walters said there aren't any preliminary signs that alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision.

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau isn't yet releasing the man's name pending notification of his next of kin.

— Bay City News Service

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

Couples and Premarital: Shelter, Harbor . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,791 views

The takeout math just doesn't work for restaurants
By Tim Hunt | 6 comments | 2,119 views

The Impact of COVID-19 on Our High School Juniors and Seniors
By Elizabeth LaScala | 0 comments | 1,694 views

Art Al Fresco
By John A. Barry and Bill Carmel | 0 comments | 490 views

View all local blogs
 