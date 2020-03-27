Motorcyclist dies in crash on Crow Canyon Road west of San Ramon

A 44-year-old man died in a solo motorcycle crash in Castro Valley in unincorporated Alameda County late Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Officer Gabe Walters said officers who responded to a report of a motorcyclist down on Crow Canyon Road in Castro Valley at 11:27 a.m. on Wednesday found the man suffering from major injuries.

Paramedics responded to the crash but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

Walters said an investigation determined that the motorcyclist was riding a red Honda sport motorcycle northbound on Crow Canyon Road when he appeared to lose control while entering a large left-hand curve.

He said the motorcycle fell, slid off the roadway and struck a raised asphalt curb before coming to rest against a metal guardrail.

Walters said there aren't any preliminary signs that alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision.

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau isn't yet releasing the man's name pending notification of his next of kin.