Uploaded: Fri, Mar 27, 2020, 1:07 pm

Spreading cheer: Christmas lights back up amid coronavirus

Artist brings 'light' to somber situation

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli

Pleasanton resident Claudette McDermott is known for her artistic endeavors. Her original works created using her unique oil, encaustic hot wax and resin methods were being featured at the Blackhawk Gallery until it recently was closed.

So, McDermott took on another project. She decided to join in a burgeoning effort to boost community morale by putting up Christmas lights where they could be spotted by neighbors.

"I have a wisteria vine in my front yard next to my front window, and I've weaved in small white Christmas lights," McDermott said. "I'll be turning it on each night until we get hold of this nasty virus and turn things around."

McDermott reported that many of her neighbors have been taking walks -- with and without dogs.

"It's nice, and everyone is keeping a distance, so I thought it would be nice to give them something to look at," McDermott said. "I hope others will join me in the hopes of bringing a little 'light' to the situation we find ourselves in."

"Cheering people up during this crisis, by turning on some Christmas lights, neighbors reaching out to neighbors, is something we can do together," she added.

