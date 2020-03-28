 District: Three people at San Ramon schools are presumptive positive for coronavirus | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Updated: Sat, Mar 28, 2020, 5:09 pm
Uploaded: Sat, Mar 28, 2020, 2:17 pm

District: Three people at San Ramon schools are presumptive positive for coronavirus

Unidentified individuals were at Coyote Creek, Hidden Hills, Windemere Ranch

by Jeremy Walsh

Three individuals with ties to different San Ramon schools recently reported testing positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), though the results still need to be confirmed by county health officials, school district officials have announced.

The people, whose identities and roles at their respective schools were not revealed, were said to have stayed at home after noticing symptoms. The campuses in question were all in the Dougherty Valley area of San Ramon: Windemere Ranch Middle School and Coyote Creek and Hidden Hills elementary schools.

These are the first publicly confirmed COVID-19 cases involving a person from a San Ramon Valley Unified School District campus. The timing of the test results was not immediately clear.

Students have been away from all district campuses since the end of the school day on March 13, when the school board opted to dismiss students from campus in favor of remote learning at home to help stem the potential spread of coronavirus. That closure remains in place until at least May 1, by county order.

"We understand that news such as this can be unsettling and that our parents and families may want more detail," said Christopher George, SRVUSD's director of instructional services and district communications.

"While these feelings are understood, we are compelled to respect individual rights to confidentiality through the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act and are unable to provide more specific information to you," he added. "We continue to consult with our (Contra Costa) County Department of Public Health to ensure that we are doing everything we can to keep our students and staff safe throughout this unprecedented situation."

The three cases were revealed in separate public statements emailed to district parents and staff and posted on the SRVUSD website -- Coyote Creek on Friday and the other two on Saturday.

George said on Friday that the district was "recently" informed that an "individual at Coyote Creek" reported they tested positive for COVID-19.

"This individual, who was last on campus on Wednesday, March 4th, complied with the directives and recommendations of their medical provider and county public health officials, which included staying home while experiencing symptoms of illness," George said.

SRVUSD in turn contacted county health officials, who have not yet confirmed the positive test, according to George, who said district leaders still wanted to share the news with the SRVUSD community at-large "out of an abundance of caution."

George's statements on Saturday about the other two schools shared similar levels of detail about each case of presumptive positive test result.

The Hidden Hills individual was last on campus March 12 and "complied with the directives and recommendations of their medical provider and county public health officials, which included staying home while experiencing symptoms of illness," George said.

The Windemere Ranch individual was last on campus March 13 and similarly "complied with the directives and recommendations of their medical provider and county public health officials, which included staying home while experiencing symptoms of illness," he added.

All SRVUSD schools remained open as usual until March 13, when the Board of Education voted unanimously at an emergency meeting that day to shut down schools because of the coronavirus crisis.

Coyote Creek is located at 8700 N. Gale Ridge Road in the Dougherty Valley area of San Ramon. Also in the Dougherty Valley, Hidden Hills is at 12995 Harcourt Way and Windemere Ranch is at 11611 E. Branch Pkwy.

George said that though all campuses are now closed, district crews are working to ensure student and staff safety including with deep cleaning and sanitizing of all SRVUSD sites.

He also urged all residents to comply with the statewide shelter-in-place order and follow the recommendations of the county health department.

