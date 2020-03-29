 Fatal crash reported Sunday night on I-680 in Danville | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Updated: Sun, Mar 29, 2020, 11:18 pm
Uploaded: Sun, Mar 29, 2020, 9:59 pm

Fatal crash reported Sunday night on I-680 in Danville

Motorcyclist went down on freeway, then possibly struck by another vehicle

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Jeremy Walsh

A motorcycle rider died from injuries sustained after losing control and going down on Interstate 680 in Danville on Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist -- a man whom investigators were still working to identify -- may have been hit by another vehicle when he was down on the freeway, according to the CHP.

The situation unfolded around 8:10 p.m. Sunday on northbound I-680 just north of the El Cerro Boulevard interchange in Danville, according to the CHP.

Emergency personnel responded to find the male rider of a red 2004 Honda CBR motorcycle dead on the freeway from injuries sustained in a crash, according to the CHP.

The initial investigation indicates the motorcycle lost control and crashed for unknown reasons. Then, an approaching vehicle may have struck the rider while he was down on the freeway, according to the CHP.

That second driver remained at the scene and was fully cooperative with the investigation, the CHP said. Other possible witnesses also remained at the scene to provide statements to investigators.

The cause of the crash is still under CHP investigation.

The Contra Costa County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name publicly once his identity is confirmed and his family notified, according to the CHP.

The fatal collision initially caused all northbound lanes of I-680 through the area to be closed, but the center media and No. 1 lane soon opened to allow traffic to continue through while the investigation carried on, the CHP said.

Investigators ask any witnesses to the crash, or events leading up to it, to contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at 925-646-4980.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

The takeout math just doesn't work for restaurants
By Tim Hunt | 28 comments | 3,290 views

The Impact of COVID-19 on Our High School Juniors and Seniors
By Elizabeth LaScala | 0 comments | 2,380 views

The first few seconds after awakening; before I remember the virus
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,429 views

Art Al Fresco
By John A. Barry and Bill Carmel | 0 comments | 668 views

View all local blogs
 