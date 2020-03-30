Bay Area shelter-in-place order to be extended until at least May 1
(Design by Kristin Brown)
Seven jurisdictions in the Bay Area plan to extend the current shelter-in-place order due to the novel coronavirus pandemic until at least May 1.
The jurisdictions that plan to extend the order, currently slated to expire April 7, are Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties and the city of Berkeley.
Additional details about the extended order will be released when the order is finalized in the next day or two.
— Bay City News Service
